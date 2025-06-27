Nigeria: Senate Confirms Nwuche, 17 Others for South-South Development Commission Board

The Senate said there was no adverse security report or petition before the committee against the appointees.

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche as chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) Board.

The upper legislative house equally confirmed Usoro Akpabio as the managing director, in addition to 16 others confirmed as the board members of the commission.

Their confirmation of the South-South Development Commission's officials followed consideration and adoption of a report of the committee on SSDC at plenary in Abuja.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Kenbowei Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 others confirmed as members of the board were Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Chika Chinedu (Rivers), Femi Oise (Edo) and Charles Enukhowhate (Delta).

Others were Tabitha Sallah (North-east), Yusuf Amao (North-central), Joseph Mmamal (South-east) and Bukonola Braimoh (South-west).

The Senate also confirmed the following for the position of executive directors: Marcus Eji, Projects (Rivers), Aganaba Steven, Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa), Timi Ayibatonye, Corporate Services (Delta), Joseph Ugheoke, Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo) and Sony Abang, Finance (Cross River).

Earlier, Mr Friday, in his presentation, said that the nominees have sound academic qualification, work experiences, competencies and integrity required for appointment as chairman, managing director and members of the board of South-South Development Commission.

According to him, there was no adverse security report or petition before the committee against the nomination of the nominees.

He said that the nominees have sound understanding of the mandate of the commission and satisfactorily answered questions posed to them.

He, however, said that one of the nominees, Tijani Laura, nominated to represent the North-west as member of the board was not presented for confirmation of Senate.

He added that the nominee didn't present his documents for vetting and did not appear in person before the committee for screening.

He said that the Senate would, however, give the nominee a chance to present himself before the committee for screening.

(NAN)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This NAN report initially described Usoro Akpabio as the daughter of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. The error has been corrected.