Liberia: LNBA Condemns Attack On Judge Willie's Home, Demands Swift Government Action

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has issued a strong condemnation of a violent attack on the residence of His Honor Roosevelt Z. Willie, Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court 'A' in Montserrado County.

According to a statement issued Thursday by LNBA President Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, June 25, when a group of unidentified individuals, reportedly armed with machetes and sticks and riding on motorcycles, attempted to forcefully enter Judge Willie's premises.

"The attackers were only repelled due to the swift intervention of armed police officers," the statement noted. "This marks the third such reported attack on Judge Willie's residence."

The Bar described the attack as part of a disturbing pattern of threats and intimidation targeting members of the judiciary. According to the LNBA, several judges have also reported receiving anonymous text messages and experiencing attempted intrusions, which the association believes are calculated attempts to obstruct judicial independence.

Cllr. Varmah did not mince words in his condemnation, branding the attack as "an act of gangsterism" and "a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary."

"Such lawless acts are unacceptable in a civilized and democratic society," Varmah said. "They strike at the very heart of public confidence in the rule of law."

The LNBA has called on the Ministry of Justice and all relevant security institutions to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident and prosecute the perpetrators. The Bar is also demanding a permanent police presence at the residence of Judge Willie and at the homes of other judges facing similar threats.

"Judges must be allowed to perform their constitutional duties free from fear, intimidation, or coercion of any kind," the statement emphasized. "The safety and independence of the judiciary are not negotiable--they are fundamental to the rule of law."

The LNBA further urged the government to uphold its constitutional and moral obligation to protect all citizens, particularly public officials serving in high-risk roles. It noted that Judge Willie, who presides over high-profile criminal cases, deserves enhanced security measures with immediate effect.

"The Government of Liberia must act swiftly to reassure the judiciary and the public that no one is above the law, and no threat to our judicial officers will go unpunished," the LNBA added.

Meanwhile, in a separate note, the Bar extended birthday wishes to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, who turned 70 on Wednesday. The Bar described her milestone as a testament to "a life of dedicated service, integrity, and excellence in the administration of justice."

"As you mark this significant chapter, the Bar joins you in celebration and prays for your continued good health, long life, peace, and God's choicest blessings," the statement noted.