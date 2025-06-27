Liberia: Internews, EU Launch Grants for Legislative Reporters

Internews Liberia, through the Liberia Media Empowerment Project (LMEP) and with funding from the European Union, has launched a grants program for independent journalists covering the Liberian Legislature, aiming to strengthen investigative reporting and promote accountability.

The announcement was made by Samukai V. Konneh, LMEP project director, during a training workshop for legislative reporters on the draft Personal Data Privacy and Protection Law, Cybercrime Act, and Freedom of Information Law.

"This collaboration is a great one, and as part of this, I am pleased on behalf of Internews Liberia to announce that we will be giving out grants for legislative reporters," Konneh said. "We will engage your leadership at LEGISPOOL to provide the details, after which you can submit your story ideas or pitches for approval."

He said the financial support is intended to help investigative fellows produce quality, in-depth reporting while also addressing the personal and professional challenges faced in Liberia's media environment.

More Than 30 Legislative Reporters Trained

The announcement came Wednesday, June 25, during a one-day orientation and reporting training for more than 30 accredited journalists assigned to the Liberian Legislature.

The training was organized by Internews Liberia in collaboration with the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL), the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, and the Independent Information Commission. It focused on proposed legislation covering personal data protection, cybersecurity and access to information.

Subject matter experts gave detailed presentations on the draft Personal Data Privacy and Protection Law, the Cybercrime Act and Liberia's FOI Law. Journalists were also introduced to a simplified Personal Data Privacy Policy Code, which could be integrated into the Press Union of Liberia's Code of Ethics.

LEGISPOOL President Hails Timely Support

In his remarks, LEGISPOOL President Gerald C. Koinyeneh Jr. praised Internews, the EU and other partners for organizing the training and launching the grant initiative for reporters covering the national legislature.

"This training is not only timely, welcoming and an eye-opener, but also an opportunity for reporters to enhance their capacity and improve their reporting, especially on critical issues like personal data protection," Koinyeneh said.

He urged participants to apply the knowledge gained in their daily work and encouraged Internews and its partners to consider more capacity-building opportunities for legislative journalists.

Konneh: Data Protection Central to Journalism

Providing an overview of the initiative, Konneh stressed that personal data belongs first and foremost to the individual -- and that even the government has limited rights in how such data is accessed and used.

"This bill relates directly to the work we journalists do," he said. "The two bills, when enacted, will protect citizens against the misuse of personal data and cybercrime, while also guiding how journalists and the public utilize the FOI Law to access relevant information."

Government: Draft Laws Not Targeting Media

S. Mohammed Massaley, deputy minister for technical services at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, sought to dispel misconceptions that the draft laws were designed to restrict press freedom or silence dissent.

"President Boakai remains committed to free speech, press freedom and the protection of personal data and privacy," Massaley said, emphasizing that the proposed laws are intended to strengthen Liberia's legal framework in accordance with international standards.

CEMESP Backs Legislative Engagement

Malcolm W. Joseph, executive director of the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding, commended LEGISPOOL for mobilizing a large turnout and highlighted the historical significance of the legislation.

"These bills are crucial for ensuring Liberia's communication and cyberspace are safe, regulated and in line with global best practices," Joseph said.

He called on journalists to actively engage in public education on the draft laws, adding that greater media understanding will foster better national debates and ensure the final versions reflect the interests of all Liberians.