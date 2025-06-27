Liberia: Why Ex-Liberian Officials Were Arrested Over Missing Saudi Rice

Three of Liberia's most recognizable former officials -- Mary Broh, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, and Henry O. Williams -- were arrested Thursday and briefly detained at the Monrovia Central Prison after being indicted for their alleged roles in an alleged corruption scandal involving more than 25,000 bags of rice donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for disaster victims.

The indictments, handed down by the Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County, allege economic sabotage, misapplication of entrusted property, abuse of office, and criminal conspiracy that caused the Liberian government to lose rice valued at more than US$425,000.

The rice donation made on April 4, 2023, by Saudi Arabia through Fouta Corporation, was intended for victims of disasters across Liberia. A total of 29,412 bags of 25kg rice were received by the government and placed into three warehouses -- 11,200 bags at the General Services Agency (GSA) and 18,212 bags across two warehouses managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

According to court documents, between February 21 and April 24, 2025, the indicted officials "did commit the Crime of Theft of Property" in violation of Section 15.51(a) and other provisions of the Liberian Penal Code. The indictment noted that these individuals -- including former Foreign Minister Kemayah, former GSA Director General Broh, and former NDMA Executive Director Williams -- knowingly took control of and distributed 25,054 bags of the rice, diverting it from its intended beneficiaries.

How the Rice Went Missing

The indictment explains that the rice was supposed to be gradually distributed to disaster victims through the NDMA. However, former Foreign Minister Kemayah and his deputy, Thelma Sawyer, allegedly overstepped their authority by interfering in the operations of NDMA and "usurping the functions of the Board."

The duo reportedly orchestrated and hosted three meetings at GSA headquarters on UN Drive with other senior officials including Broh, Varney Sirleaf (then Internal Affairs Minister), and Momolu Johnson (Deputy Minister for Administration).

"At one of the Defendants' purported meetings, it was agreed and decided that 13,895 bags of the rice be transferred to GSA warehouse," the indictment states, adding that this second transfer was done "through the influence and agitation" of Kemayah and Sawyer "with intent to have same wrongfully distributed to Defendants' personal interest and benefit."

Investigators from the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force said the scheme deliberately sidelined the NDMA. The indictment stated, "Co-Defendant Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah instructed and unlawfully diverted said distribution from NDMA and placed Co-Defendant Varney A. Sirleaf to be identified in charge," thus stripping NDMA of its statutory responsibility.

Distribution Without Records

Broh, Sirleaf, and others were said to have overseen or facilitated the movement of rice from the warehouses without proper accountability.

"Co-Defendant Varney A. Sirleaf... went into the warehouses at the said entity and therefrom, stole, took and carried away 1,050 bags under the pretext of distributing same to disaster victims, without documentary evidence," the document notes.

It further alleges that Broh "authorized the unauthorized distribution of said rice outside of the NDMA's legal mandate, causing a major distortion in the process and violation of fiduciary trust."

Other officials are accused of walking away with thousands of bags. "Both Co-Defendants Edris Bility... and Augustine Tamba... took and carried away 4,000 bags of the rice from the GSA warehouse under the scheme of distribution and same cannot be accounted for," the indictment reads.

More Missing Rice, More Missing Answers

The misappropriation went even deeper. Edward S. Konneh, another defendant, allegedly stole 5,595 bags of rice "under the pretense of distributing them to communities without any records." Meanwhile, Williams, as head of NDMA, "left in charge 4,317 bags with another individual" and later took them himself, according to investigators.

In total, the indictment says 25,054 out of the 29,412 bags "were knowingly taken possession of" and wrongfully diverted. "The crime of Theft of Property was committed," it concludes, against "the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia."

Economic Sabotage and Misapplication

The second count of the indictment focuses on economic sabotage and misuse of public resources. It accuses Kemayah, Broh, Williams, and others of deliberately failing to maintain any records regarding the rice's handling.

"During the period of A.D. 2023... Defendants interfered in the distribution of 25,054 bags... and developed a scheme to divert the purpose of the donation," the document said. "They knowingly transferred, stole, purloined or converted the rice valued at USD $425,918.00."

No documentation exists, the indictment stresses, of where the rice went or who benefitted from it -- a fact that the Ministry of Justice says reveals an intent to sabotage state assets.

The third count, Misapplication of Entrusted Property, underscores the fiduciary breach. The indictment quotes Liberian law defining this crime as misusing or diverting government property held in trust.

"Defendants... knowingly misapplied and disposed of 28,412 out of 29,412 bags... thereby violating public trust and their legal obligations," the indictment states.

Abuse of Office and Conspiracy Charges

Kemayah, Broh, Sirleaf, Sawyer, and others also face charges of Abuse of Office. According to prosecutors, these officials called and attended meetings regarding the rice distribution "outside the authority of the NDMA," with Kemayah eventually transferring 13,895 bags to GSA and placing Sirleaf in charge.

The final count is Criminal Conspiracy. Prosecutors argue that the defendants "conspired, planned, and connived to make several unauthorized transfers... valued at USD $425,918.00."

The indictment defines conspiracy under Liberian law as when "a person agrees with others to engage in conduct constituting the crime, and any party performs an overt act to effect the objective."

No Affirmative Defense

Across all charges, the indictment consistently notes: "The Defendants have no affirmative defense."

The charges -- a mixture of felonies and first-degree misdemeanors -- span the breadth of Liberia's anti-corruption statutes, particularly Chapter 15 of the New Penal Code covering theft, misuse of public property, and economic crimes.

Court Orders and Arrests

The indictment was endorsed as a "True Bill" on June 24, 2025, by Forelady Alethelia Gfasco Korvah of the Special Grand Jury and signed by Assistant Minister of Justice for Litigation Cllr. Jerry D.K. Garlawolu.

A writ of Ne Exeat Republica was issued on June 25, ordering the arrest of the defendants and barring them from leaving the country. The writ specifically ordered the Sheriff for Montserrado County to "ensure formal appearance in court" and commit those unable to post bail to the Monrovia Central Prison.

Brief Detention and Bail

On Thursday, June 26, Broh, Kemayah, and Williams were arrested in accordance with the court's writ and temporarily held at the Monrovia Central Prison. However, after their legal teams processed bond arrangements, the three were released on bail pending court proceedings.

The government has not yet announced the date of the formal arraignment, though sources at the Temple of Justice indicate the case could be heard during the ongoing May Term of Criminal Assizes "A."