Lesotho: Gvt Lauds WFP's Fight for Food Security in Lesotho

...As agency launches second Country Strategic Plan

Moroke Sekoboto

THE government has lauded the World Food Programme (WFP) for its assistance in addressing food and nutrition needs in Lesotho during periods of food insecurity, climatic, and economic shocks.

It has also acclaimed WFP for strengthening Lesotho's humanitarian response capacity, disaster risk management, and early warning systems, and for increasing accountability and access to data through the development of a geospatial platform.

Speaking at yesterday's commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the implementation of WFP's Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2024-2029) and the launch of the WFP Second Generation Country Strategic Plan (2G CSP 2024-2029), Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr Retšilisitsoe Matlanyane, expressed satisfaction with the conspicuous achievements under the preceding CSP.

She said the achievements were a testament to the impact that WFP continued to radiate in Basotho's lives.

"WFP assisted the government to address food and nutrition needs during the periods of food insecurity, climatic and economic shocks; strengthen its capacities in humanitarian response, disaster risk management, and early warning systems; increase accountability and access to data through the development of a geospatial platform," Dr Matlanyane said.

Dr Matlanyane said the partnership had also been very instrumental in the success of the primary school feeding programme.

"The transition by WFP from direct implementation to strengthening systems and providing technical assistance to the government and key stakeholders to enhance capacities to manage and implement national programmes is worth ululation," she said

The finance minister added that the WFP, in collaboration with the government, had formed a taskforce to mobilise resources for the second-generation Country Strategic Plan (2024-2029).

She indicated that resource mobilisation was indispensable as the agency did not have a core budget but worked on a voluntary basis with various donors.

The total budget for the CSP is USD$95 million (over M1.6 billion) with a current shortfall of USD$78, she said.

Dr Matlanyane therefore called for concerted support from other development partners and the private sector to assist in filling the gap.

"In addition, the taskforce will support the government to unlock potential funding opportunities by exploring untapped funding streams, diversifying the donor's base, and exploring innovative finance solutions," Dr Matlanyane said.

"WFP's strategic interventions as articulated in the CSP, align with Lesotho's extended National Strategic Development Plan II, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2024-2028)."

That, she said, alluded to the Principles of Harmonisation and Country Ownership, which were critical to ensure effective development cooperation.

She indicated that the necessity of this effectiveness could not be overemphasised, not just in terms of available financial flows but also from long-term capacity, innovation, improved self-reliance, and ensuring sustainable development for the country.

"Fragmentation in Lesotho partners' interventions has contributed to dwarfed gains, despite huge investments that are being reported. I wish to urge our Partners (to go) for a more coordinated approach in your support, to avert the past inefficiencies and weak developmental outcomes," she added.

WFP Country Director, Elliot Vhurumuku, indicated that in July 2024, WFP-Lesotho commenced the implementation of the new five-year CSP 2024-2029 that marked a strategic shift for WFP, transitioning from direct implementation to strengthening systems and providing technical assistance to the Government to enhance its capacities to manage and implement national programmes.

Mr Vhurumuku said that at the time, the government had declared a national food insecurity disaster due to El Nino induced drought, effective in 2024, and asked for support from multi-sectoral partners and stakeholders in developing a National Response Plan to address the high levels of food insecurity in the country.

"In response to the declaration, WFP consolidated plans and assisted people from rural areas of the most hard hit six districts (Qacha's Nek, Maseru, Mohale's Hoek, Quthing, Berea, and Thaba Tseka) where close to half of the population needed humanitarian assistance," Mr Vhurumuku said.

Mr Vhurumuku added, "WFP, in collaboration with UNICEF, supported the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition's implementation and monitoring of a home-grown school feeding programme that integrates WASH, child protection and health interventions."

He indicated that they had also worked with the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) at national and district levels and identified eligible people for support and ensured that the right people received assistance.

For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane, called for continuous accountability and transparency.

Mr Mpotjoane also underscored the importance of a more targeted approach when WFP selects beneficiaries.

"It should be in a manner that does not lead to moral hazard and which is sustainable. There should be deliberate efforts to ensure that the recipients graduate and do not become perpetual dependents. The economic challenges facing our country have been resonated frequently both at the micro and macro levels," Mr Mpotjoane said.

These challenges, he noted, had been compounded by the evolving development financing landscape due to multifaceted factors such as climate conditions, geo-political conflicts, pandemics, and the recent trade policy conflicts that have had an excruciating impact on the economy.

He also noted that growing global uncertainties and risks continued to threaten development progress and sustainable finance prospects.

Also speaking at the event, UN Resident Coordinator Amanda Khozi-Mkwashi reaffirmed UN agencies' support as technical partners of the government.

Ms Khozi-Mkwashi said WFP aims to enhance climate-resilient food systems, human capital, social protection and emergency preparedness and response, while prioritising vulnerable groups at risk.

Ms Mkwashi said, "This CSP is aligned with all three pillars of the 2024-2028 United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the Government's economic and institutional transformation."

