Nigeria: FG Reassures Nigerians of Safety in Iran

Abuja — The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that all citizens residing in Iran are safe and accounted for, amid recent security concerns in the region.

In a statement released on Friday by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the government confirmed that no injuries or fatalities involving Nigerians have been reported.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad, emphasizing the importance of strong support systems in times of crisis.

The statement commended the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran for its proactive response, which included temporarily relocating consular operations to Armenia and moving Nigerian residents to safer areas such as Shomal, Qom, and Gazvin--designated muster points in the event of a necessary evacuation.

"We remain committed to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians in the diaspora," Dabiri-Erewa stated.

A representative of the embassy also confirmed that normalcy has returned to the affected areas and that all Nigerian nationals remain safe.

The embassy addressed a viral video circulating online in which a Nigerian man made unverified claims. It clarified that the individual had previously been imprisoned in Iran for human trafficking and drug-related offenses and was released on humanitarian grounds despite a deportation order. He had initially refused to return to Nigeria until the recent unrest.

"Our responsibility is to all Nigerians, regardless of their situation. While we do not condone unlawful acts, we intervened in the spirit of national duty," the embassy said.