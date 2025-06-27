Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement On Customs Cooperation

27 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 145th/146th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) headquarters in Brussels.

The NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the agreement was signed by the Comptroller-General(C-G) of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, Governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The C-G described the development as a major leap in Nigeria's strategic customs diplomacy and a reaffirmation of the service's commitment to building cross-border alliances for secure and efficient trade.

"This agreement provides a strong platform for operational synergy in tackling customs offences, sharing intelligence, and ensuring the fair and accurate application of customs laws.

"It aligns with our broader efforts to modernise customs, promote transparency, and deepen Nigeria's integration into the global trade ecosystem," Adeniyi stated.

The customs boss explained that the agreement establishes a formal framework for mutual administrative assistance between the two nations in customs enforcement, classification, valuation, revenue protection, and coordinated border management.

He added that the initiative draws from internationally recognised instruments, particularly the WCO Recommendation on Mutual Administrative Assistance (1953), and other relevant conventions to which both countries are signatories.

"The service sees this partnership not just as a tool for enforcement, but as a mechanism to drive innovation and trust in customs administration.

"Nigeria is proud to join hands with Saudi Arabia in advancing a future where customs operations are smarter, faster, and more cooperative," Adeniyi said.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will support each other through joint efforts in investigations, data exchange, and the enforcement of prohibitions and restrictions based on their respective laws.

The agreement is of indefinite duration, with provisions for mutual amendment and termination through written notice via diplomatic channels.

