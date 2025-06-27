Nigeria: Naggw - Curbing Desertification Through Collaboration, Sensitisation

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) is a central federal government agency with an absolute mandate to control and remediate the effects of desertification in Nigeria.

It is instructive to note that the Great Green Wall initiative is a pan-African effort to restore Africa's degraded landscapes and combat desertification across the Sahel region.

The effects and threats of this environmental degradation are felt by the 11 front-line states from northern Nigeria that have been worst affected: Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, and Katsina.

There are strong indications that the effects of desertification are mostly devastating on agricultural production; pasture and range production for pastoralists is affected on one hand, and the land for stable crops is also affected on the other.

Recently, the NAGGW said there are plans to procure five million date palm seedlings for distribution across 11 frontline northern states to combat desertification and promote economic development in the region.

Director-General of the Agency, Saleh Abubakar, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to some traditional rulers in Yobe as part of the agency's environmental sensitisation efforts.

Abubakar said the initiative was part of the agency's mandate to fight land degradation and the impact of climate change.

According to him, the gesture would significantly boost the nation's economy and provide long-term environmental benefits.

He said the agency procured five million date seedlings for onward distribution in 11 frontline northern states to improve the economic activities of our region.

"Each date tree can produce fruits worth about N1 million annually. If a person cultivates 20 trees, he can potentially earn up to N20 million yearly.

"The tree produces twice a year and reaches maturity within four years.

"We are projecting that this initiative could inject over N300 billion into the economy when fully implemented," he added.

Abubakar emphasised the need for collective action towards restoring the degraded environment and urged communities to support tree planting and nurturing.

"We are here to mobilise people to understand the importance of planting and nurturing trees to restore balance in the environment and make it more habitable for both man and animal.

"We also intend to plant 350,000 assorted tree species in Yobe this planting season, which begins in July," he said.

He noted that the effects of climate change were now being felt across the globe, citing a personal experience of extreme morning temperatures.

"This morning, the temperature in my room was 40 degrees Celsius. This is unprecedented and clearly shows how climate change is affecting us.

"We must act now. I urge everyone to plant at least one tree to help safeguard our environment," the DG said.

In Kano, the director general said the agency was poised to begin its 2025 planting season in July and distribute over five million date palm seedlings nationwide.

Abubakar revealed this during a courtesy visit to Dr Dahir Hashim, the Kano State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change.

He requested state support in identifying and allocating plantation sites across Kano to ensure the smooth execution of the planned agroforestry interventions.

"We have raised over five million seedlings, and a significant number are earmarked for Kano State," Abubakar stated.

"Despite operating from Abuja, Abubakar said Kano serves as NAGGW's functional base due to the Afforestation Project Coordinating Unit's presence, " he said.

Abubakar identified sites in Gabasawa and Makoda Local Government Areas for agroforestry to support environmental recovery and rural livelihoods.

Abubakar expressed concern about vandalism and encroachment at the Gabasawa site, which was allocated by the state government.

He noted that the agency had sent multiple letters to authorities, but the situation remains unresolved.

"This visit follows up on those letters. If the land is no longer viable, we request an alternative site," he added.

He emphasised the importance of protecting plantation sites to prevent setbacks such as those encountered in Gabasawa.

He encouraged dialogue with the state government to resolve issues surrounding vandalised assets through mutual understanding.

"This visit strengthens our collaboration with the state and reiterates our commitment to joint environmental restoration efforts," Abubakar explained.

He finally assured the agency's readiness to work closely with the state to combat desertification and improve rural livelihoods.

In Daura, Katsina state, the director general said the advocacy visit was to seek the emir's support in fighting the encroachment of the Sahara Desert.

According to Abubakar, the encroachment affects farmland and kills domestic animals. Hence, residents need to adopt the culture of tree planting to improve the environment.

He said the encroachment had been happening for a long time, but it was beyond expectations recently.

"Therefore, if prevented, we will witness the rainy season, enabling the farmers to harvest more and boost the economy.

"In recent times, we've been experiencing too much heat, unlike before. It's only the planting of trees that can prevent this situation.

"Although I must commend you for what I saw on my way to Daura, I was impressed to see the vast lands and the tree planting along the environment," he said.

"The agency has plans to distribute about 5 million Saudi Arabian date seeds across our operating states, which can grow and be used in four years," Abubakar said.

According to him, when planted and harvested after four years, Nigeria can generate over N300 billion to boost its economy.

In Dutse, Jigawa state, the head of the NAGGW urged communities in its 11 frontline states to take ownership of its projects and assets.

Alhaji Saleh Abubakar called during a high-level advocacy visit to Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa in Dutse.

He said community ownership was vital to safeguarding projects and reducing vandalism incidents that affected NAGGW's investments across Northern Nigeria.

Abubakar explained that the visit aimed to promote collaboration, awareness, and support for the agency's activities within the state.

He stressed that people in rural areas depend on natural resources, making it crucial to advocate for human capital development and resource diversification.

Abubakar warned that unchecked desertification, land degradation, and climate change could ruin livelihoods, destroy habitats, and trigger conflict or forced migration.

"Human misuse drives land degradation, but through behaviour change and action, communities can reverse the damage," the DG stated.

He said the visit was designed to raise awareness and encourage communities to protect NAGGW projects by treating them as their own.

He listed agency services, including degraded land restoration, afforestation, and alternative livelihoods to reduce pressure on natural resources and boost rural economies.

Abubakar also highlighted efforts to promote alternative energy, manage water resources, support irrigation, and conduct awareness campaigns across the 11 states.

He urged the governor to help protect current investments, replicate the awareness drive, and identify communities needing immediate NAGGW interventions.

In Bade, Yobe state, Abubakar said the Great Green Wall project was a pan-African programme dedicated to restoring degraded lands, combating climate change, and promoting sustainable livelihoods in arid and semi-arid regions.

He described the emir as a royal father with a deep passion for environmental sustainability and expressed optimism that the emirate's support would accelerate the implementation of the agency's work plan.

"We are here to seek the support of traditional institutions such as yours, which play a vital role in mobilising communities and ensuring the long-term success of environmental restoration efforts.

"This visit is part of the agency's ongoing high-level advocacy tour across the 11 frontline states affected by desertification.

"It is also to strengthen traditional and institutional partnerships for the successful implementation of the Great Green Wall initiative."

In a similar development, the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram expressed concern over the delayed rainfall in the current farming season.

"By this time in previous years, farmers had already started planting.

"But we are approaching the end of May, and the rains are yet to come. This shows the serious impact of climate change," he said.

He lauded the date tree planting initiative as a strategic move that would boost both food security and the region's economic fortunes.

The Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu El-Kanemi, described the project as timely and crucial to addressing desertification in the region.

"The project came at the right time, considering the environmental challenges facing the North, especially Yobe State.

"It is a welcome development and a significant step toward sustainable development," the Emir said.

He assured the agency of full support from the traditional institution, saying, "We will be up and doing to support this project and ensure it succeeds."

Also, the Emir of Fune, Dr Idris Ibn-Usman, said his domain was among the worst affected by erosion and desert encroachment, which had displaced many households.

"As an environmentalist by profession, I know that many of these issues are man-made due to indiscriminate tree felling without replacement," he said.

He welcomed the initiative and cited the neem tree, introduced by the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, as a success story of afforestation.

In Kano, Dr Dahiru Hashimu, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change affirmed Kano State's dedication to collaborating with relevant agencies to fight desert encroachment.

The Commissioner said the government had reclaimed over 37,000 hectares of degraded land to promote land restoration and combat desertification.

Hashim highlighted the role of community involvement and confirmed the recruitment of additional forest guards to secure plantations.

On his part, Abdulhamid Bala, Acting State Project Coordinator of Kano-AcReSAL, identified unpaid forest guards as a key cause of site vandalism.

Bala said delayed planting had led to encroachment by local farmers on designated restoration sites.

He urged timely fund disbursement to ensure smooth and effective project implementation across Kano State.

The Emir of Bade, in Yobe, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, says he would partner with the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) in the fight against desertification and environmental degradation in Northern Nigeria.

The royal father made the pledge while receiving the agency's director-general, Saleh Abubakar, and his delegation at his Palace in Gashua.

He emphasised the critical role of traditional rulers in promoting environmental awareness, mobilising grassroots participation, and protecting restored ecosystems.

According to him, the restoration of our environment is a sacred duty.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the NAGGW in this important national and continental mission," the emir said.

Suleiman reaffirmed the emirate's commitment to supporting community-driven development and sustainable environmental practices.

In another development, NAGGW delegation paid a courtesy visit to the North-East Arid Zone Development Programme (NEAZDP) in Gashua, where it explored areas of partnership and collaboration in environmental restoration and rural development.

The delegation visited the 40-hectare plantations, woodlots, shelterbelts, and fodder grass in Gajammo Community Nguru, 2km shelterbelts, each at Government College Nguru and Government Girls' Secondary School, Nguru.

The Great Green Wall initiative, launched by the African Union, aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and create millions of jobs in the Sahel region.

On his part, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar-Faruq, says indiscriminate cutting of trees is worse than terrorism because it poses significant threats to the environment.

The Emir stated this in Daura, when Mr Saleh Abubakar, the Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) visited him.

According to the Emirates Council, tree cutting in the area is a serious offence because it can have devastating consequences for the community.

The royal father said that for a very long time, the emirate council had concluded that cutting trees was equivalent to killing a human being.

"Due to the importance of tree planting, the emirate has provided serious punishment against anyone found guilty of cutting trees," he said.

He added that most of the environmental challenges facing many areas were due to the nonchalant attitude of cutting down trees.

Umar-Faruq said that the Daura emirate council was the first nationwide, especially regarding tree planting.

"The emirate council is fully ready to support the agency in the distribution of the date seeds, because it will reduce unemployment and insecurity," he assured.

The emir also promised to further sensitise the public to the importance of tree planting in the area, urging them to grow and nurture trees to combat deforestation and protect the environment.

He urged the agency to address deforestation and its environmental impact, which could lead to desert encroachment and climate change.

Similarly, the Jigawa Commissioner for Environment, Dr Nura Ibrahim, promised to sensitise residents on project protection and urged NAGGW to involve locals in project implementation for better results.

According to him, local participation would enhance a sense of responsibility and encourage communities to protect projects in their areas.

"The vandalism of NAGGW facilities causes economic loss and hampers the sustainability of development efforts," the governor warned.

He added that the adverse effects of such acts affect not just communities but the nation as a whole.

"We will ensure our people recognise the projects as theirs and take collective responsibility for their protection," Namadi assured.

Consequently, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), has expressed willingness to collaborate with the National Agency for the Great Green Wall ( NAGGW) on forest and desert conservation.

Its President, Mr Jorge Viana, stated this in his remark when he led the agency's delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Director-General of NAGGW, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar in Abuja.

Viana also said that the agency would deepen its partnership with the NAGGW to explore other areas of synergy for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Viana , who extended an invitation to the director-general of NAGGW to attend COP30 in Brazil,emphasised on the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and his country.

Abubakar, while welcoming the delegation, provided an overview of NAGGW, including its Pan-Africanist nature, member countries, the 11 frontline states, and the region's population of approximately 80 million.

Abubakar said the agency was working assiduously to combat desertification, promote sustainable land use and build resilience against droughts across the 11 frontline states.

He also highlighted the agency's successes under the Great Green Wall initiative, including the restoration of degraded lands, reforestation efforts, and community empowerment programmes.

The NAGGW boss accepted the invitation to attend COP30 and proposed a technical session between Apex-Brazil representatives and NAGGW Directors to explore further areas of collaboration.

In conclusion, Abubakar said that the vision and policy trust of the agency would be implemented to later, as he referred to as follows;

"Sequel to the 2024 GGW Day that took place on 11th July 2024, themed "Fuelling a greener future: Clean cooking for sustainable development and in alignment with the outcomes, a high-level advocacy visit was proposed to operational fields of the agency.

"The initiative aims to strengthen commitments to clean cooking technologies, sustainable energy solutions, and environmental resilience, which are critical to achieving the objectives of the NAGGW initiative and broader sustainable development goals.

Consequently, adequate high-level advocacy visits to the State Governors, Emirs, and Commissioners of Environment, as well as other relevant stakeholders in the 11 frontline states, are essential to increasing awareness and continuing the agency's activities.

Therefore, it is worth acknowledging that the sensitisation and collaboration between the agency and key actors in the fight against desert encroachment have started yielding the desired goal of the agency.