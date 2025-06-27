Liberia: GMC Christopolis District Women Inducts New Leadership

The Christopolis District of the Global Methodist Church Liberia Women's Organization has officially inducted a new corps of leaders, pledging to lead with purpose, integrity, and a strong sense of community service.

The induction ceremony, held over the weekend, was graced by Bong County District #6 Representative Hon. Moima Briggs Mensah, who used the occasion to commend the resilience and dedication of the women steering the affairs of the church and community.

"I always worship our sisters Nina, Pauline, Sarah, and the rest for holding on and making sure that we all escape to a place where we can breathe," Rep. Mensah said. "Leadership is both an honor and a sacred responsibility. You are not called to be served, but to serve others in truth, humanity, and law."

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of setting positive examples through love, integrity, and service. She encouraged the new leaders to support the church, work in unity, and be women of wisdom, purpose, and action.

Delivering her acceptance speech, newly inducted District Coordinator Mth. Sarah B. Jeffy of New Georgia GMC called on her colleagues to embrace collaboration and spiritual commitment.

"As we take on this mantle of authority today, I pray for wisdom to lead through these difficult times," said Mth. Jeffy. "We are starting afresh, and we will become the blueprint for women in this district."

Mth. Jeffy outlined her vision for a more vibrant and prayerful women's fellowship, focused on spiritual growth and community outreach.

"Our impact should be felt in every community we touch. We must not only talk about faith; we must live it. Let us be known for our love, compassion, and service to others," she added.

Quoting Psalm 121:7-8, she concluded with a prayer of guidance and protection over the organization: "The Lord shall preserve our going out and our coming in from this time forth and even forever."

The newly inducted officials of the Christopolis District Women's Organization, elected on May 15, 2025, and set to serve until 2026, include Mth. Sarah B. Jeffy, Coordinator - New Georgia GMC, Mth. D. Amelia G. Klami, Vice Coordinator - 72nd GMC, Mth. Doris K. Quoi, Secretary - Vision of Hope, and Mth. Elizabeth G. Congein, Treasurer - Refuge GMC.

Other inducted officials include Mth. Theresa G. Jackson, Social Concern Chair - Ebenezer GMC, Mth. Olive H. McKay, Financial Secretary - E.D. McGill, Mth. Evelyn Q. Garlawolu, Spiritual Growth Chair - David Gueh GMC, Mth. Oretha Williams, Project Committee Chair, etc.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by the women of Christopolis District to foster unity, expand outreach programs, and serve with humility under God's guidance.