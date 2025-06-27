Congo-Kinshasa: Congressional Reaction to Singing of Peace Agreement Between DR Congo and Rwanda

document

Washington, DC — Ranking Member Shaheen, Senators Coons, Booker Statement on the Ministerial Signing of the Peace Deal Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Coons (D-DE) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), released the following statement on the peace deal brokered by the United States and witnessed by the Secretary of State Marco Rubio between the Foreign Ministers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda:

“A peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda is a vital step towards bringing an end to over 30 years of conflict in eastern DRC. We recognize the representatives from the DRC, Rwanda, and the United States, who, since the signing of a Declaration of Principles on April 25, 2025, have worked tirelessly to solidify the parameters of this agreement to build the foundation for stability and prosperity in the region.

“While signing an agreement is important, implementation will be essential, and we urge both parties and all international partners to ensure its enforcement. This includes swiftly increasing access to life-saving humanitarian assistance for people in need throughout eastern DRC, where over 4 million people are internally displaced and more than 100,000 have fled to neighboring countries since January 1, 2025. Furthermore, as the deal hinges on respect for territorial integrity, Rwandan troops must withdraw from eastern DRC and stop support for the M23. The government of the DRC must end their support for militias such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and ensure their complete disarmament and reintegration. At the time of signing, we must recognize that conflict continues in eastern DRC and that women and children bear the brunt of the violence. Mechanisms for justice and accountability are essential to address the root causes of violence and create an operable environment for peace.

“We also look forward to engaging with the Administration on plans for U.S. bilateral economic investment agreements with the DRC and Rwanda, including understanding how these will improve transparency, resource governance and the well-being and prosperity of local communities.

“We are keenly watching how today’s agreement shapes the future of eastern DRC. This is where the hard work begins, and following through on each component of the deal will be essential to its success.”

Rep. Chris Smith Introduces Resolution Supporting Historic Peace Accord brokered by President Trump to End One of the Deadliest Conflicts since World War II

Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, today introduced legislation pushing for a robust diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic response to the worsening crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)—a region plagued by nearly three decades of conflict that has claimed about 6 million lives and displaced more than 6.8 million people as of April 2025.

The introduction comes as the governments of DRC and Rwanda sign a peace agreement today brokered by the Trump Administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senior Advisor Massad Boulos, marking what Smith called a “critical and long-overdue step toward ending the violence and suffering that has engulfed the region for far too long.”

“Six million deaths is staggering and intolerable,” said Rep. Smith. “The United States—under President Trump—is leading the way in promoting regional peace, real accountability, and transparent supply chains through principled diplomacy and smart solutions.”

Earlier this year, Congressman Smith chaired a pivotal hearing on March 25, 2025, titled “Metals, Minerals, and Mining: How the CCP Fuels Conflict and Exploitation in Africa,” which exposed the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) malign role in Africa’s critical minerals sector, exposing how illegal and unregulated Chinese-backed mining operations have fueled conflict, undermined governance, and driven the exploitation of child labor.

The resolution reflects Smith’s decades-long leadership on legislative and oversight work on the DRC, including his chairmanship of the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and the bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China, where he consistently exposed the link between illegal Chinese mining operations in Africa and the financing of armed groups and child labor.

“This resolution urges the immediate cessation of armed group activities, encourages targeted sanctions, supports inclusive national dialogue, and backs ongoing efforts to achieve regional peace,” Smith said. “It recognizes that lasting peace must also include good governance and sustainable economic solutions—such as those being advanced through this administration’s U.S.-DRC critical minerals agreements.”

“We must reject complicity in atrocities committed for the sake of cheap cobalt and consumer electronics,” Smith added. “This legislation reaffirms the United States’ leadership to stand for peace through strength, and to ensure that justice, not exploitation, defines our engagement in the region.”

Meeks Statement on Peace Deal Between DRC and Rwanda

Washington, DC – Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement on the signing of a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda:

"I welcome today's announcement of a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, which includes a prohibition of hostilities in eastern Congo and an agreement between both parties to facilitate full humanitarian access and the return of refugees and internally displaced persons. For too long, Congolese civilians in the east have been subjected to displacement, extreme violence, sexual abuse, and intimidation by armed groups. This brutality must end immediately.

"Good-faith implementation of the agreement in the weeks ahead must be paramount. I look forward to seeing the full withdrawal of Rwandan Defense Forces from the DRC, as well as swift action to disarm the M23, Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), and other armed groups. It is also imperative to undertake transparent security reforms and ensure robust inclusion of Congolese civil society in determining how to address DRC's many internal governance and security challenges. And the planned regional economic integration framework referenced in this deal can be a critical step toward securing a brighter future—and it must incorporate the full engagement of the Congolese and Rwandan people, including communities in mining areas who deserve to benefit.

"For its part, the Trump administration must now work to facilitate this promising deal by reversing its harmful foreign aid cuts and surging humanitarian and development assistance to those in the region who have long suffered from this conflict. Continued high-level U.S. attention on monitoring and accountability during the implementation process will be critical. I applaud both the Congolese and Rwandan governments for taking this step toward peace, which is essential to the region's future prosperity."

