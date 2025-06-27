Congo-Kinshasa: Peace Agreement Signing Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Rwanda

document

Washington, DC — On June 27, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, and Senior Advisor Massad Boulos hosted the Ministerial signing of the Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Rwanda.

Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner signed on behalf of the Government of the DRC, and Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe signed on behalf of the Government of Rwanda, while Secretary Rubio signed as a witness. The signing ceremony was attended by African Union Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey, on behalf of the African Union, and Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi as observers.

The Ministerial signing of the Peace Agreement marks a historic milestone in the pursuit of peace and prosperity for the DRC, Rwanda, and the broader Great Lakes region of Africa. Building upon the Declaration of Principles signed by both parties on April 25, 2025, the agreement reflects months of sustained negotiations, led by Senior Advisor Boulos. These discussions addressed longstanding issues of governance, security, and economic integration and laid the foundation for a comprehensive agreement that confronts the root causes of a protracted conflict and supports a sustainable path toward regional peace and stability.

The Peace Agreement entered into force upon signature, and the United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting its full and timely implementation. In close coordination with the African Union, Qatar, and Togo, the United States will continue to engage both parties to ensure implementation of the obligations laid out in the agreement.

In the coming weeks, we look forward hosting a Summit of the Heads of State at the White House to further advance peace, stability, and mutual economic prosperity.