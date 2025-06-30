Liberians Renew Calls for War Crimes Court Following Death of Prince Johnson

Liberians are once again demanding justice, louder than ever, as frustration mounts over decades of impunity -- and now, with another key war crimes suspect buried without trial, pressure is intensifying for the government to finally establish the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC).

Across communities, civil society organizations, legal experts, and international partners are urging the Boakai administration to move quickly before aging warlords escape accountability through natural causes.

Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, executive director of the WECC, said the death of former warlord and Nimba County Sen. Prince Y. Johnson highlights the risk of continued delays.

"In fact, his death increases the necessity to make sure we run with the court," Barbu told this newspaper. "We can't afford to keep losing key figures before they answer to the people."

Liberians Demand Closure for War-Era Atrocities

Prince Johnson, 72, died at Hope for Women Hospital in Monrovia after slipping into a coma. Though revered by some in his Nimba County stronghold, he was widely accused of war-time atrocities -- including massacres, rape and torture -- well documented in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

While his death closes a chapter in Liberia's history, many citizens say it has robbed them of the justice they've waited for since the war ended in 2003.

"He died a free man while thousands of victims still suffer in silence," said Matilda Konneh, a war survivor from Paynesville. "We need this court now, before more die without consequences."

Boakai Administration Takes Steps -- But Is It Enough?

Under President Joseph N. Boakai, Liberia has taken its most concrete steps toward accountability in years.

In April 2024, the 55th Legislature passed Resolution No. 001/2024 to establish both the WECC and an Anti-Corruption Court. A month later, Boakai issued Executive Order No. 131 creating the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court. Cllr. Barbu was appointed shortly afterward.

"This appointment follows the recommendation of the search committee, which identified Barbu as the ideal candidate due to his extensive experience and qualifications," the Executive Mansion stated.

These moves respond to recommendations in the TRC's 2009 final report, which called for a special tribunal to prosecute those responsible for gross human rights violations and economic crimes.

Civil Society and Donors Pledge Support but Demand Action

Barbu disclosed that the Anti-Corruption Court is slated for launch by November 2026, with full WECC operations expected by 2027. But civil society actors warn that timeline could be too slow.

"We know times are hard, but the government is committed to doing this. Victims can be assured they will have redress," Barbu said, calling for a unified national effort.

Activists and legal professionals say Liberia's international partners -- including the United States, European Union, and United Nations -- remain willing to fund and support the process, but only if Liberia shows unwavering political will.

Legal Experts Say Liberia Has No Option but to Act

Two of Liberia's most prominent legal minds, former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and Liberian National Bar Association President Cllr. Bornor Varmah, both support the court's establishment.

"I agree today as I did 25 years ago -- people must be held accountable for their actions," Scott said. She emphasized the enduring trauma of the civil wars and the urgent need for legal redress.

Varmah pointed out that crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars meet international definitions of war crimes, meaning the country is bound by global legal standards to prosecute.

Both also urged lawmakers to pass legislation transforming the executive order into statutory law -- a critical step, they say, to guarantee sustainability and long-term donor confidence.

Debate Over Legal Structure and Sovereignty Persists

Despite their shared support, Scott and Varmah differ on the court's legal framework.

Scott warned that the court must not undermine Liberia's 1986 Constitution, particularly the Supreme Court's authority as the nation's final arbiter of justice.

Varmah disagreed, noting that the proposed WECC is a hybrid court -- blending domestic and international law -- with appeals likely handled outside Liberia, potentially by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Hybrid Model Gains Momentum Among Civil Society Leaders

Hassan Bility, executive director of the Global Justice Research Project, and Adama Dempster of the Coalition for the Establishment of the WECC both endorsed the hybrid model, arguing it offers both credibility and inclusiveness.

"The hybrid court allows Liberians to determine their own future while benefiting from international expertise to ensure fairness and accountability," Bility said.

He acknowledged that Liberia may lack the capacity to prosecute all perpetrators, but stressed the importance of starting with the most egregious offenders named in the TRC report.

Johnson's death, he added, should not derail or delay the court's creation.

International Partners Signal Readiness to Help

The European Union and United States have reiterated their willingness to provide technical and financial support, while also emphasizing that Liberia must take the lead.

"The WECC is a critical step forward in ending the culture of impunity and bringing long-deserved justice to Liberia and its people," said Raymond Stephens, spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy.

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez said the court must be victim-centered and Liberian-led, stressing that real peace and development depend on dealing with the past.

"We will look at recommendations to see in what ways the European Union could support such a process in Liberia," she said.

Public Support Growing, but Security and Awareness Remain Key

While public support for the court continues to grow, some Liberians warn of potential backlash, especially from communities still loyal to war-era figures.

"We live in a country where many young people depend on war actors for survival," said Joshua Pour Gaye, a resident of Bushrod Island. "The government must ensure proper security for victims and witnesses."

Others urged authorities to launch a national awareness campaign to explain the court's purpose, clarify misconceptions, and help communities understand war crimes and justice procedures.

The Road Ahead: Will Liberia Seize the Moment?

With the international spotlight growing brighter and more war-era figures reaching old age, pressure is mounting on Liberia to act.

Activists warn that further delays could erode public trust, embolden perpetrators, and discourage donor investment.

"The international partners are ready to fund the process," Bility said. "But Liberia must show readiness -- both politically and financially -- to end impunity once and for all."