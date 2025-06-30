Nigeria: Mangu Killings - Plateau Delegation Visits Zaria, Gives Reason for Delay

29 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd, Zaria

A high-powered delegation from Plateau State has visited the Zazzau emirate council over the killing of wedding travelers in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

This comes after the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, lamented over the failure of Plateau State government to send an official delegation to condole the families of those involved in the attack.

At least 13 travellers from Basawa community in Zaria were killed while en route to a wedding in Pau on June 20, while 11 others were hospitalized.

Speaking during the condolence visit,vAlhaji Sambo Mohammed, Emir of Wase, who led the delegation, said the visit was supposed to have come earlier, but they were advised to delay the trip for security reason.

He said, "It was only now that we received security nod to embark on the condolence visit."

He also informed that another delegation will make a follow-up visit for further deliberations with key stakeholders over the unfortunate incidence.

The Emir, on behalf of the delegation, tendered an apology for the unintentional delay.

He stated that 22 people had already been arrested over the killing, stressing that Plateau has vowed to ensure that justice is served.

In his response, the Emir of Zazzua appreciated the visitors, saying the reason given for the delay was understandable.

He said Kaduna and Plateau states had long history of mutual relationships which should not derail due to the actions of few individuals.

The Emir urged keys stakeholders to embark on activities that would enhance peace and harmony.

Speaking on behalf of the affected community, Malam Yakubu Yusuf, Unguwar Dantsoho, commended the Emir of Wase and the delegation for their concerns and condolences.

He, however, appealed for compensation as most of the victims were bread winners of their families who left many orphans that need to be taken care of.

The delegation comprised of the State Attorney-Gneral, the Sarkin Mangu, and other traditional chiefs, Plateau state Algon Chairman and chairmen of both Mangu and Quan pan local government areas as well as some elder statemen.

See pictures below:

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.