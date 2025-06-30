Nigeria: Mangu Killings - Plateau Delegation Visits Zaria, Gives Reason for Delay

A high-powered delegation from Plateau State has visited the Zazzau emirate council over the killing of wedding travelers in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

This comes after the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, lamented over the failure of Plateau State government to send an official delegation to condole the families of those involved in the attack.

At least 13 travellers from Basawa community in Zaria were killed while en route to a wedding in Pau on June 20, while 11 others were hospitalized.

Speaking during the condolence visit,vAlhaji Sambo Mohammed, Emir of Wase, who led the delegation, said the visit was supposed to have come earlier, but they were advised to delay the trip for security reason.

He said, "It was only now that we received security nod to embark on the condolence visit."

He also informed that another delegation will make a follow-up visit for further deliberations with key stakeholders over the unfortunate incidence.

The Emir, on behalf of the delegation, tendered an apology for the unintentional delay.

He stated that 22 people had already been arrested over the killing, stressing that Plateau has vowed to ensure that justice is served.

In his response, the Emir of Zazzua appreciated the visitors, saying the reason given for the delay was understandable.

He said Kaduna and Plateau states had long history of mutual relationships which should not derail due to the actions of few individuals.

The Emir urged keys stakeholders to embark on activities that would enhance peace and harmony.

Speaking on behalf of the affected community, Malam Yakubu Yusuf, Unguwar Dantsoho, commended the Emir of Wase and the delegation for their concerns and condolences.

He, however, appealed for compensation as most of the victims were bread winners of their families who left many orphans that need to be taken care of.

The delegation comprised of the State Attorney-Gneral, the Sarkin Mangu, and other traditional chiefs, Plateau state Algon Chairman and chairmen of both Mangu and Quan pan local government areas as well as some elder statemen.

