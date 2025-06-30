Nigeria: Congo, Rwanda Sign Us-Brokered Peace Agreement

The implementation of the deal would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern Congo within 90 days.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a peace deal facilitated by the United States to end the decades-long, deadly fighting in eastern Congo.

This is the latest in Mr Trump's series of peace efforts, as he has tried to ease tensions in India, Pakistan, Iran, Ukraine, and Gaza, with mixed results.

The deal was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at the US State Department's Treaty Room on Friday.

The implementation of the deal would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern Congo within 90 days.

However, it also grants American companies access to the region's critical minerals.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, this is a significant moment for both countries, marking the end of 30 years of war.

The eastern Congo region is plagued by years of conflict, largely fueled by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group.

After a period of reduced violence, M23 resumed armed conflict in 2021, accusing the Congolese government of failing to uphold its commitments. Since then, the group has advanced steadily, seizing key towns including Katale, Masisi, Minova, Sake, and even parts of Goma. The renewed fighting has killed around 3,000 people and left thousands more injured since late January.

The US considers the deal a turning point for the region. Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, President Donald Trump said, "They were going at it for many years, and with machetes - it is one of the worst, one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen. And I just happened to have somebody who was able to get it settled."

However, Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Oliver Nduhungirehe, emphasised that the most crucial part of any peace deal is its implementation, adding that the US must remain committed to seeing it through.

"It's important for the United States to stay committed, because today we signed. But we need to implement what we have signed in order to open this new era," he said.

He also stated that there's a great deal of uncertainty about the effectiveness of the new deal because previous agreements were not put in place.

"There is no doubt that the road ahead will not be easy. But with the continued support of the United States and other partners, we believe that a turning point has been reached," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congo foreign minister, Kayikwamba Wagner, said, "Some wounds will heal, but they will never fully disappear. Those who have suffered the most are watching. They are expecting this agreement to be respected, and we cannot fail them."

With the signing of the deal, both countries have agreed to stop all aggression and end support for armed groups operating on each other's territory.