Nigeria: President Tinubu - Nigeria-Caribbean Cooperation Through the Eyes of Saint Lucians

There are heightened expectations and excitement as President Bola Tinubu visits the tropical island of Saint Lucia today.

President Tinubu is on a two-day official visit to the island, which serves as the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The aim of the visit is to deepen Nigeria's engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

Apparently, the president's visit has been in the news for weeks on the island across different media channels, TV, radio, print, and even in schools.

The visit is on the lips of many citizens, from Hewanorra Airport to the city, it is, "the Nigerian President is visiting us."

I undertook a tour of a part of the island to feel the pulse of the people. There is real excitement with regard to the president's visit.

A citizen from the Laffyie community around Rodney Bay told me, "Nigeria-Caribbean cooperation is long overdue."

"It is good to have our big brother home."

We went on to discuss Bob Marley and Marcus Garvey viz-a-viz the call for Africans all over the world to unite.

Another citizen told me the visit is the most significant by any African leader.

Saint Lucia is an important gateway to the Caribbean as Nigeria deepens cooperation with the region.

The 15 Caribbean states and members of CARICOM cumulatively have a GDP of $130 billion.

Nigeria has a strong cultural influence on the country. Nollywood and Afrobeats are mainstream entertainment for the island. It is like taking a stroll on any street in Nigeria, songs by Nigerian music stars blaring from happy loudspeakers.

I believe providence has put Nigeria on the rostrum to provide leadership not only in Africa but in every corner of the world where there are Africans.

It is our destiny.

Africans unite.

Fredrick Nwabufo is senior special assistant to the President on Public Engagement.