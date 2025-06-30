Nigeria: 12 Abducted Benue Links Passengers Regain Freedom

Twelve passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus along the Eke axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area in Benue State have regained their freedom after spending seven days in captivity.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were released around 3 p.m. on Sunday and were received at the Okpokwu Divisional Police Station.

It was further learnt that two of the victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The passengers were abducted while travelling in a commercial bus owned by the Benue State Government, popularly known as Benue Links.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle, with registration number 14B-143BN, was hijacked at about 6:30 p.m. on June 22, 2025. The passengers were reportedly robbed and taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of Benue Links Transport Company, Ehi Johnson, said the abducted passengers were released on Sunday afternoon.

However, Johnson could not confirm whether a ransom was paid or if the victims were rescued by security operatives.

"They are currently with the police at Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA. Details are still sketchy, but more information will be provided to the public soon," he said.

He had earlier confirmed that the company's bus was attacked last Sunday around 6:30 p.m. while returning to Makurdi with passengers from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Benue Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, told our correspondent by phone that she had yet to receive official information regarding the passengers' release.