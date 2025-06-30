Liberia: Nine Liberians Earn Degrees From Regional Maritime University

-At 19th Congregation Ceremony

Nine Liberian students were conferred degrees at the 19th Congregation of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra, Ghana, during a colorful ceremony held at the university's parade grounds on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The ceremony, attended by ministers, diplomats, industry leaders, traditional rulers, and proud families, marked a significant milestone for 372 graduates who earned master's, bachelor's, and diploma qualifications across maritime and engineering disciplines.

Representing Liberia were three master's graduates in Port and Shipping Administration: Derrick Pehou Barshell, George Duke Brown, and Watson Monkalla Chelley. At the undergraduate level, Faith Leo Jackson and Abraham Leeboy Morris earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Nautical Science, while Tawo Pukie Siafolo, Sharon Musulyn Kamara, and Blojay Felix Zeekeh graduated in Marine Engineering. Besetta Gray, who also served as President of the Liberian Students' Union at RMU, completed a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and expressed gratitude to Liberia Maritime Authority Commissioner, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., for his continued support.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. highlighted key developments in his annual address, including the launch of new postgraduate programs in Blue Economy and Maritime Law, as well as the implementation of a four-year mandatory cadetship for sea-going students starting from the 2025/2026 academic year.

Dr. Brooks commended Liberia for its instrumental role in the construction of a new two-storey student hostel on RMU's campus. He appealed to the Government of Liberia to consider expanding the facility with two additional floors, noting the increasing demand for maritime education and a surge in female enrollment in sea-going programs.

Chancellor and Board Chairman, Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay, praised the contributions of member states, including Liberia, for their steadfast support to the university. He described the graduating class of 2025 as "a beacon of maritime excellence and the future custodians of the global shipping industry."

Commissioner Lighe Sr., during a dinner with the nine graduates, congratulated them and thanked them for enduring trying times. He also informed them that the Liberia Maritime Authority is working with industry stakeholders to facilitate placement opportunities.

The congregation underscored RMU's growing influence in maritime training in West and Central Africa. It also reaffirmed the collective commitment of member states, including Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, and The Gambia, to invest in the sector's future. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.