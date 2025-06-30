Liberia: 'A Move to Save Lives' - Bong Lawmaker Proposes Autonomy for Dialysis Center

Monrovia — Bong County District 4 Representative Robert Flomo Womba has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives seeking to establish the Liberia National Dialysis Center (LNDC) as an autonomous agency.

The proposed legislation aims to improve kidney care services in the country amid rising cases of chronic and acute kidney diseases.

Titled "An Act to Incorporate the Liberia National Dialysis Center and Grant It a Charter as an Autonomous Agency of the Government of Liberia - 2025," the bill was introduced during the 13th day sitting of the second session of the 55th Legislature. It seeks to formalize the LNDC as an independent medical body focused exclusively on renal care.

Rep. Womba said the bill, if passed, would provide legal standing for the creation of a specialized public agency responsible for delivering renal replacement therapy to Liberians suffering from compromised kidney function. He stressed that the measure would mark a crucial step in strengthening Liberia's healthcare system.

"When passed, this Act shall establish a specialized autonomous agency responsible for providing renal replacement therapy to patients with compromised kidney function," Womba stated in his communication to plenary.

His proposal comes amid ongoing challenges at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK), Liberia's primary referral hospital, where dialysis services have experienced repeated disruptions. Patients with kidney disease often struggle to access affordable treatment, with many seeking care abroad or at expensive private facilities.

According to the bill, the LNDC would provide a wide range of kidney treatment services, including patient care, continuous health monitoring, and both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The center would operate six days a week, including holidays, offering consistent and reliable services to the public.

Womba said the bill represents the legislature's responsibility to address critical health needs. "As we work on Capitol Hill, our people must be assured of a representation that prioritizes their basic needs -- health being foremost among them," he noted.

If enacted, the LNDC would operate independently, allowing it to avoid delays caused by bureaucratic bottlenecks and enabling it to respond swiftly to the medical needs of patients.

The bill has been forwarded to the House Committees on Health, Ways, Means and Finance, and Judiciary for review, with a report expected in two weeks.

Health advocates have already welcomed the move, describing it as a timely intervention in a country where access to dialysis is both limited and unaffordable for many citizens. The bill, if approved by the House and concurred by the Senate, could significantly improve kidney care in Liberia.