Liberia: Former President Weah Criticized for Missing Doe Funeral While Attending Graduation Ceremony

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah is facing public backlash following his absence from the official reburial of former President Samuel Kanyon Doe in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, while attending a graduation ceremony in Paynesville on the same day.

Weah, who had earlier informed the Doe family that he would miss the reburial due to "imminent international travel," was instead seen attending the City of Hope Academy graduation on Friday, June 27. The school is affiliated with the Clar Hope Foundation, operated by former First Lady Clar Weah.

Images circulated widely on social media showed the former President and his wife celebrating with students, applauding graduates, and posing for photos during the event in Duport Road, Paynesville.

Weah's absence from the funeral has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning his decision to attend a private ceremony while a state function honoring a former Head of State was underway.

Earlier in the week, Weah had visited the Doe family to express condolences. He reportedly explained to them that he would be unable to attend the funeral due to pending international travel plans. As of the funeral date, there was no indication that Weah had departed the country.

The state funeral for the late President Doe, who ruled Liberia from 1980 until his assassination in 1990, was attended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, religious leaders, and citizens from across the country and abroad.

Critics say Weah's decision reflects a lack of respect for the legacy of President Doe, who Weah has credited in the past for helping launch his early football career.

"This is not a political issue; it is about honoring a national leader," said Emmanuel Davies, a resident of Paynesville. "If President Weah could attend a graduation in Monrovia, he could have made time to be at the funeral."

Supporters of Weah, however, defended his presence at the graduation, citing his commitment to education and youth development through the Clar Hope Foundation.

"President Weah has long invested in youth empowerment," said James Tokpah, a supporter in Monrovia. "Attending the graduation was in line with his ongoing initiatives. He already visited the Doe family and paid his respects."

Political analysts say the incident has reignited debates about Weah's post-presidency conduct and his sensitivity to public perception.

"Former presidents remain figures of influence," said analyst Thomas William. "Telling a family you are leaving the country and then appearing at a public event the same day creates doubts about transparency and respect."

As of press time, neither former President Weah nor the Clar Hope Foundation has issued an official statement addressing the situation.

The reburial of President Doe was intended as a moment of national reflection and reconciliation. However, the absence of a former Head of State from the event has led to questions about national unity, legacy, and leadership accountability.

Weah's appearance at the graduation instead of the state funeral has fueled public discussions on priorities in leadership and the symbolic weight of national ceremonies.