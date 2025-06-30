Nigeria: Troops Kill Wanted Zamfara Terror Kingpin, Rescue 5, Recover Arms

Defence Headquarters, yesterday said troops of Operation Fasin Yamma have killed a wanted and notorious terrorist kingpin in Zamfara State, Mai Wada, who had been terrorizing several communities in the North West.

This is as troops of Sector 3 in Monguno, Borno State, intercepted a vehicle conveying items suspected to be logistics supplies for terrorists, including petrol (PMS), rice, groundnuts, yams, and fertilizers, among others.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, who disclosed this informed that troops of 2 Battalion in Kaduna, while on escort duty in Birnin Gwari, recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after engaging fleeing armed men on a motorcycle.

He said: "In well-planned and executed operations across various theatres, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with other security agencies, recorded significant successes in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminal activity across the country, with the recovery of arms, ammunition, and arrest of several suspects between June 25 and 26, 2025."

In Borno State, troops of the Land Component of Operation Hadin Kai, from 82 Division Task Force Battalion and supported by the Air Component, conducted a fighting patrol in Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA, and recovered 408 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1,200 rounds of 7.62mm, and two 40mm RPG bombs along an identified ISWAP/JAS withdrawal route.

Also, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade neutralized three terrorists during a raid in Bama LGA, recovering a Dane gun and destroying terrorist life-support structures.

In Monguno, Borno State, troops intercepted a vehicle conveying logistics supplies to terrorists. One suspect was arrested, and items recovered included 65 litres of PMS, four bags of rice, five bags of groundnuts, four bags of NPK fertilizer, several tubers of yam, seven motorcycle headlights, ten solar lights, 2,000 empty cement bags, four solar panels, and one mobile phone.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade under Operation Fasin Yamma neutralized a terrorist kingpin identified as Mai Dada during a counterattack in Maru LGA.

In Edo State, a suspect was arrested in Etsako Central LGA with a pump-action gun and cutlasses.

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Safe Haven conducted offensive operations in Tangur, Kakas, Horop, Tulus, Jinak, and Hokk villages in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. Using UAV/drone surveillance, troops recovered a Dane gun abandoned by criminals upon sighting the operatives.

In the North Central theatre, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Jooter/Kyado responded to information about kidnappers operating along the Pekia-Wukari road in Ukum LGA of Benue State. After a firefight, the kidnappers fled, and troops rescued five passengers and recovered a vehicle.

In the South-South region, troops of 5 Battalion deployed in Otueke, Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State, arrested two suspects in possession of two locally fabricated pistols and one round of 9mm ammunition.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to working with other security agencies to dismantle criminal networks and maintain peace across the nation.