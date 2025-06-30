Nigeria: Oluwo Tackles Justice Akinside Over Remarks On Obas Burial Rites, Commends Ogun Govt

The Oluwo says Yoruba Obas are not religious leaders, but rather cultural symbols, and that they have the freedom to choose their own religions.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has expressed displeasure over Justice Phillips Akinside's recent remarks on the burial rites of traditional leaders and the customs of traditional institutions.

According to the Oluwo, in a statement on Sunday, the judge's statement was not only sacrilegious but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the Yoruba, who have evolved beyond outdated mindsets.

Oluwo was reacting to Justice Akinside's keynote address, which she gave at the fifth Chief Kehinde Sofola Memorial Bar Lecture, which was organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, Sagamu branch, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the theme: "Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State: Chieftaincy Disputes, their Effects on the Community and Legal Protection of Religious Freedom", Justice Akinside stated that if a traditional ruler's selection and appointment followed traditional norms, their installation and burial rites should also adhere to these customs.

"Obas have no legal right to change the tradition they have voluntarily come into. Under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, a person has the right to practice any religion of their choice. He can, being born a Christian, become a Muslim or vice versa.

"If he chooses to become a traditionalist, he is at liberty to do so. Having done so, he cannot change the goal post in the middle of the match and complain that his right to religious freedom has been infringed. He is deemed to have waived such right," she stated.

However, the Oluwo criticised the notion that traditional leaders should be subjected to practices such as ritual killings, pointing out that laws do not support such expectations.

He also argued that culture and religion are distinct, and that Yoruba Obas are not religious leaders but rather custodians of their people's traditions and heritage.

He said kings are free to choose their religious practices and that no religion should impose its practices on an Oba.

"I believe Justice Akinside is just passing his own opinion because there is no law supporting butchering and cutting dead kings into pieces.' the Oluwo said.

"The criteria to become a king is to be a prince and not a deity worshipper or belonging to secret societies like Osugbos, Ogboni, etc. The judge must be dreaming. Every attempt to desecrate traditional rulers and the institution will continually be resisted by noble monarchs.

"The secret clubs are purposely designed to restrict the freedom and rights of traditional rulers. Traditional rulers must resist all coordinated attempts to limit their rights. Of what justification are these occult practices you are promoting to the destiny of our innocent children killed for rituals in Yorubaland?"

The monarch commended the Ogun State Government and some traditional rulers for leading efforts to protect the rights and dignity of traditional leaders, particularly in death. He praised the Awujale of Ijebuland, the Akarigbo of Remoland and the Olu of Ilaro.

The Oluwo has been a staunch critic of ritual killing, often calling for its abolition.

He has repeatedly condemned the bloodletting in the guise of tradition, spiritual renewal, and demanded justice for those involved in such acts.

Earlier in the year, the Oluwo accused traditional leaders in Ekiti and Kwara states of engaging in human sacrifices to prolong their lives and reigns. In a video widely circulated, the Oluwo warned perpetrators to stop the practice.

Government responds to Justice Akinside's comments

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, the Ogun State Government has clarified that Justice Akinside's comments on traditional rulers were her personal opinions and not a legal judgment.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Kayode Akinmade, Governor Dapo Abiodun's special adviser on media and strategy, the government restated its commitment to the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State (2021), which clearly outlines how traditional rites should be conducted and regulated.

While recognising the role of traditional rulers as custodians of culture, the government maintained that all customs must operate within the bounds of the law.

READ THE OLUWO'S FULL REMARKS BELOW

Oluwo Faults Justice Akinside On Obaship Remarks, Commends Foremost Ogun Traditional Rulers, Government

I'm displeased reading the remark on Obaship made by a State High Court in Ogun State, Justice Phillips Akinside. His statement was not only sacrilegious but also a deliberate attempt to mislead Yorubas who have already freed themselves from the poverty of the mind.

The judge has no deep definition of culture. Culture is not religion-Islam, Christianity and deity worshipping. Culture and traditions are not deity worshipping. Yoruba Obas are not religious leaders like Alfas, Pastors, Ogbonis, Osugbos or herbalists. And kings have the freedom to choose which of the religions to practice at will. No religion has the right to foist its practices on an Oba. Note that the acts of worshipping deities are not limited to the Yorubas. Igbos also worship deities, so, can't be called our culture. I believe Justice Akinside is just passing his own opinion because there is no law supporting butchering and cutting dead kings into pieces. Kings in Nigeria are Nigerians. I'm not equally aware of any law enforcing Traditional Rulers to worship deity, belonging to secret societies and the likes. Traditional institution is not judiciary.

Nigerians, including kings have the constitution guiding the conduct of everyone. In the olden days, kings wielded power autocratically. There were traditional prisons in the olden days. Justice Akinside, If you want us to go back to the past, you will not have land today, I would have snatched it. Your wife would have been snatched by the king. Kings committed many evils with impunity. I hope the judge knows the meaning of "Oba Gbesele" meaning "Kings snatch it". There was no coordination in those days until the enactment of the constitution guiding the conduct of everyone.

The criteria to become a king is to be a prince and not a deity worshipper or belonging to secret societies like Osugbos, Ogboni etc. The judge must be dreaming. Every attempt to desecrate traditional rulers and the institution will continually be resisted by noble monarchs . Thank goodness the judge is not a lawmaker. A king must be freed. The secret clubs are purposely designed to restrict the freedom and rights of traditional rulers. Traditional rulers must resist all coordinated attempts to limit their rights. Of what justification are these occult practices you are promoting to the destiny of our innocent children killed for rituals in Yorubaland?

Again, I want to register my commendation to the Ogun State Government and foremost traditional rulers in Ogun- Awujale, Akarigbo and Olu of Ilaro, for leading the campaign that eventually led to the constitutional freedom of monarchs from molestation after their death and I hope other Yoruba states follow suit.

In Iwo, we don't cut monarchs into pieces after their death. Such is the practice of the Osugbos and Ogbonis, not general to the Yorubas. Responsible Monarchs are fathers to the nation who have served their people just like a compassionate president.

The old ways are not perfect. It must be reviewed. I challenge the judge to give his children tribal marks. Fuel subsidy has been one of the banes of Nigeria's greatness for years. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned the courage and confronted the devil. The retrogressive practices of the dark age with no substantial positive influence must be reviewed. If you think you need to stay in the past, drive your children there.

Leave kingship for kings who know the difference between occultic family practices (Oro Idile) and traditions. The statement credited to Justice Akinside is his opinion. Opinions are personal.

One of the purposes of a meaningful existence is to correct the mistakes of the past. Traditional institution is not like a goalpost of a football. Traditional institution is dynamic. It should be in tune with time. You can't stay in the past and get to the future.

