Nigeria: FCT Bus Terminals 'Ll Boost Security in Public Transportation - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the newly constructed bus and taxi terminals by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will address the insecurity associated with public transportation in the territory.

Tinubu said this while inaugurating the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal, as part of activities to celebrate his second year in office.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said that the terminals align with the development goals of transit-oriented cities equipped with smart mobility, compact living spaces and parking management.

"We heard your concerns; we understood your fears and we acted. With your compliance, you will no longer suffer from one chance by the roadside," he said. (NAN)

Tinubu added that the terminals, a meticulously planned transportation hub, would add to the numerous jobs being created by his administration in different sectors. (NAN)