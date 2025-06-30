Liberia: Rep. Kolleh Acknowledges Edward Karfiah's Role in Supporting Speaker Koffa's Ouster

Bong County — Bong County District 2 Representative James Kolleh Saturday acknowledged that his decision to support the removal of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, was significantly influenced by former Bong County District 5 Representative Edward W. Karfiah.

Speaking over the weekend during the 13th anniversary celebration of Radio Gbartala-- a community radio station owned by Karfiah -- Rep. Kolleh stated that his alignment with the group of lawmakers that backed Representative Koon's speakership campaign was not based on personal strategy but rather on loyalty to Karfiah, whom he referred to as his "political godfather."

"My political godfather supported the action I took," Rep. Kolleh told the audience gathered at the event. "He was the one who introduced me to the Rescue Team that backed Representative Koon for Speaker. He told us, 'I see your success this way; go there for us,' and those of us who listened followed him."

Rep. Kolleh's public admission offers new insight into the behind-the-scenes maneuvers that led to the contentious and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to unseat Speaker Koffa earlier this year.

The political standoff that ensued from that attempt brought legislative work at the Capitol Building to a halt for several days and escalated into physical tensions, culminating in a fire that damaged parts of the historic building.

At the time, a group of lawmakers, including Rep. Kolleh, declared a vote of no confidence in Speaker Koffa and backed an alternative leadership structure led by Rep. Koon. The group claimed dissatisfaction with Koffa's leadership style and decision-making processes.

However, no official motion of removal was completed through constitutional legislative procedure, and Koffa remained in office, albeit with lingering political divisions within the House.

During his remarks at Radio Gbartala's celebration, Rep. Kolleh emphasized that his loyalty to Karfiah remains firm. He credited the former lawmaker with providing political direction that, according to him, is beginning to yield benefits under the current legislative arrangement.

"I'm not just one of your sons, but your loyalist," Rep. Kolleh told Karfiah. "You asked me to support Richard's speakership -- that's why I went there, and today, I'm reaping the benefits of that decision. Any benefit I receive under Richard's leadership is because of you."

Rep. Kolleh further revealed that Karfiah had attempted to mobilize several lawmakers to support Rep. Koon's speakership bid, though only a handful responded favorably. "He approached many of us. Not all followed, but I did, and I have no regrets," he added.

While Rep. Kolleh's admission shed light on the internal influence networks operating within Liberia's legislature, it also stirred subtle controversy at the very event where it was made.

Sitting among the guests at the celebration was Rep. Eugine Kollie of Bong County District 5, in whose constituency the event was held and who served as the chief launcher of the anniversary program.

Notably, Rep. Kolleh made no mention of or public acknowledgment of Rep. Kollie during his speech. Both men are known to have political connections to Karfiah; however, their allegiances during the speakership battle were sharply different. While Rep. Kolleh supported the ouster effort led by Rep. Koon, Rep Kollie remained loyal to the former Speaker.

Observers at the event noticed the awkward tension as Kolleh lavished praise on Rep. Karfiah while disregarding the presence of his fellow Bong County colleague. Several residents and attendees later expressed concern over what they described as a sign of lingering division among the county's lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Edward Karfiah, who once represented Bong County District 5 in the Legislature and now runs Radio Gbartala, did not shy away from confirming his role in the political realignment.

"To those who do not understand politics: just sit back and watch how it plays," Karfiah remarked. His comment appeared to underscore the strategic nature of political influence and alliance-building in Liberia's fluid legislative environment.

Karfiah also told the audience that any existing political differences between Reps. Kolleh and Eugine Kollie had been resolved. "They are both here today, and that alone is proof that reconciliation is possible," he said.

However, the statement appeared premature. Later that evening, Rep. Kollie took to his Facebook page and posted a cryptic message that many interpreted as a subtle jab at the political undertones of the anniversary program. "Even Seh menhh. Don't come here with your politics," the post read, without any specific names or details.

The post has since generated mixed reactions, with some supporters urging unity among Bong lawmakers, while others believe it highlights ongoing rifts that have yet to be addressed.