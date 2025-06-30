Liberia: SOS for Journalist Henry Bestman - a Call to Save a Life

Seasoned Liberian journalist Henry Bestman is currently battling for his life under dire health conditions that have left him homeless and physically debilitated. A large, festering sore has eaten away much of his left hand, placing him in urgent need of medical care and humanitarian assistance.

The disturbing state of Henry's health came to public attention through a heartfelt Facebook post by fellow journalist and writer Omari Jackson. In his post, Jackson described Henry's condition as "shocking and heartbreaking," revealing that the once vibrant journalist has been reduced to living on the streets due to his illness and lack of employment.

The post quickly drew concern and prompted immediate action from Mr. Gabriel I.H. Williams, a veteran media personality, author and former government official. Moved by Henry's plight, Hon. Williams extended initial financial support to remove Henry from the streets and facilitate his medical treatment, which he has begun to undergo at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia.

Mr. Henry Bestman is the latest Liberian journalist for whom an urgent public appeal is being made to save his life because of his grave medical conditions. Due to low wages and lack of medical coverage, most Liberian journalists face financial hardship, which hampers their ability to seek quality medical treatment when they become ill.

A father of four, Henry has been a professional journalist for about 15 years, during which he worked for several independent newspapers, including The News, and Hot Pepper, where he last worked.

As he begins his long road to recovery, we, concerned colleagues of Henry, are moved to make this urgent appeal for more assistance during this period of medical and financial distress. This is an appeal to the Liberian government and its officials, philanthropic organizations and individuals, the business community, and other well-meaning individuals to kindly assist in saving the life of the once enterprising journalist.

"This is not just about Henry," said one concerned colleague. "It's a reflection of how easily our heroes can be forgotten when the spotlight fades. We must do better."

Those wishing to assist in helping to save the life of Henry Bestman should kindly contact the following: Ms Christiana Saywah Jimmy (Winnie), Managing Editor of The Inquirer newspaper, at (231) 886-549-526; or his daughter, Willimena Bestman, at (231) 880 359-444.