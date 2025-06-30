Liberia: House Approves Public Hearings for Audited Institutions

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has endorsed the Consolidated Audit Report of the Joint Public Accounts, Expenditure and Audit Committee (PAC) of the 55th Legislature, setting the stage for public hearings into the financial management practices of several government institutions.

The report, titled "Consolidated Report of the Joint Public Accounts, Expenditure and Audit Committee 2025," was submitted during the 13th day sitting of the second quarter and received unanimous approval from members of the House.

The report presents findings from audits conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and reviewed in collaboration with the Auditor General and his technical team.

The Joint Committee emphasized that the findings and recommendations included in the report were thoroughly reviewed and technically vetted to ensure accuracy and alignment with legislative oversight priorities.

Among the institutions captured in the report are the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), which was audited for compliance with operational policies and regulations for the period ending June 30, 2021.

The CLSG Rural Electrification Project was audited for its financial records between June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2022, with a focus on cross-border energy supply involving Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.

The National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) was reviewed through a management letter audit covering 2016 to 2019, addressing oversight of government-approved concessions. The regulation of rivers and sand mining activities was also audited, with a focus on environmental compliance from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2021.

Other institutions include the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), which was audited for both financial and compliance issues between July 2019 and June 30, 2021.

The Liberia Opportunities Industrialization Center (LOIC) was audited for its vocational programs and overall operations for fiscal years ending June 30, 2019, through July 31, 2021.

The House's endorsement of the report now allows the Joint Committee to begin public hearings, which are expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to public financial management.

Lawmakers will question the leadership of the audited institutions to determine compliance with financial laws, internal control systems, and the use of public resources.

Committee members who spoke during the session emphasized the need for continued oversight and timely corrective action, particularly in cases where audits revealed lapses in governance and potential mismanagement.

"This is an important step toward restoring trust in our public institutions and ensuring that funds are used for the benefit of the Liberian people," said one lawmaker during the plenary discussion.

The Joint Committee has been tasked with setting the schedule for the hearings and presenting its recommendations for appropriate legislative action following the testimonies and review of findings.

The endorsement comes amid growing public demand for accountability and good governance, especially in the wake of consistent audit findings revealing irregularities in various sectors. The Legislature's move to open the process to public scrutiny is seen as a commitment to promoting transparency and fiscal responsibility.