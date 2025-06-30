Liberia: 'Not My Money,' UL President Clarifies After $10k Donation Sparks Backlash

30 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By David Menjor

MONROVIA — University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan has clarified that a recent $10,000 donation to a women's group in West Point did not come from her personal finances but rather from a grant by the Global Fund for Women.

The clarification follows a wave of criticism from students, faculty and social media users who accused the university president of prioritizing external donations while the University of Liberia continues to face dire infrastructure and financial challenges.

"It was a legacy grant from the Global Fund for Women, which they allowed me to give to a women-led organization that fell within their funding priorities," Dr. Maparyan said in response to an inquiry by this reporter. "People seem to think that it was my own money, which it wasn't -- or that I could have given it to UL instead -- but that was not possible because that's not the kind of organization the fund supports."

She explained that her connection with the recipient organization, West Point Women for Health and Development, dates back to 2009 or 2010. "I was so happy to be able to direct these funds to them," she said.

Dr. Maparyan added that her broader efforts to improve conditions across UL campuses remain on course and urged the public to understand that institutional change takes time.

"Change is a process," she said. "It requires a gradual and systemic approach. We will succeed."

Controversial Headline Sparks Misunderstanding

The public backlash stemmed largely from a headline issued by UL's Public Relations Department that read: "UL President Donates US$10,000 To West Point Women." Critics say the headline gave the impression that the donation was personal, misleading readers who did not read the full story.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

While some Facebook followers of the university appreciated the gesture, others voiced sharp disapproval, citing the university's ongoing struggles with unpaid faculty, dilapidated facilities, and poor student conditions.

Isaacc Lakpasiyoe noted that adjunct faculty members had not been paid for six months. "The adjunct faculties are waiting to be paid... yet remuneration is uncertain. I think it is better to clean in-house before going out. Academic excellence comes with timely remuneration," he wrote.

Another critic, Darius Jetoh, likened the donation to "ignoring your house problem and settling other people's own first." He added, "UL students still totting chairs from one location to another... but yet you are making donation... it's a good thing, but settle your problem first."

Daniel D. Saiwhean threatened protests if campus conditions remain unchanged. "Fix UL CAMPUSES or you leave. Protest coming soon. Watch the process Dr. My Problem," he posted.

Campus Concerns and Speculation

Commenters cited multiple issues at UL campuses, including broken chairs, non-functional bathrooms, and lack of medical clinics.

Mabel Mack wrote: "Hope we meet a modern bathroom this coming semester ooooo God. What a waste????"

Younh Papaye Bartuah added: "This should have been directed to our school bathrooms instead oo."

Others speculated about Dr. Maparyan's motives. Lee Costa suggested she might be positioning herself for a political career in Liberia, including a run for Representative in District #7 in 2029 -- though legal and constitutional questions remain regarding her eligibility for public office.

Calls for Context and Comprehension

Some Facebook users defended the UL president and called for better reading comprehension. Prince Dossen, responding to a critic, wrote: "Comprehension is one of the major problems young people face. Take your time and read again!"

Despite the controversy, the university's leadership insists the donation aligns with broader development goals and that internal reforms remain a top priority.

