Liberia: Marshall City, Vision Africa Mining Begin Talks On Black Sand Mining Project

Published: June 30, 2025

MARSHALL CITY, Margibi County -- Residents of Marshall City and Vision Africa Mining Company Limited opened negotiations on Tuesday, June 24, on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that could pave the way for black sand mining operations in the area--a move expected to bring much-needed investment and jobs to the community.

The Chinese-owned Vision Africa Mining plans to invest more than $3 million in the project, which is projected to benefit approximately 3,000 local residents, both directly and indirectly.

Key provisions of the draft MOU include the establishment of a vocational and technical training institute, sponsorship for at least 60 grade school students, and the creation of employment opportunities--with a special emphasis on empowering women in the community.

Speaking after the meeting, Samuel Smith, administrative manager of Vision Africa Mining, reaffirmed the company's commitment to transparency, legality, and respect for community rights.

"We are here to speak with the local people--those who own the land where we want to mine black sand--and seek their blessing," Smith said. "We want to be here for the long term. That is why we are negotiating with both the government and the local community to obtain proper authorization."

Smith added that the company is already in discussions with the Liberia Land Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other relevant institutions to secure a Mineral Development Agreement before commencing any mining activity.

The negotiation meeting drew a diverse group of stakeholders, including local women's organizations, youth representatives, community elders, and government officials from Marshall City.

The atmosphere was largely optimistic, with many attendees expressing hope that the project could help address the region's longstanding unemployment crisis.

Elder Emmanuel Howard, speaking on behalf of local residents, described the talks as a positive step toward economic revival.

"For too long, many of our children--some of them high school and college graduates--have remained jobless. I believe the arrival of this company will bring meaningful change," Howard said.