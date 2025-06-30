Liberia: United Methodist Church Concludes Leadership Seminar On Truth and Unity in Nimba

Published: June 30, 2025

TAPPITA, Nimba County -- The Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has concluded a three-day regional leadership seminar in Tappita, lower Nimba County, bringing together clergy and lay leaders from the Gompa, Tappita, and Gee River Districts for dialogue, spiritual renewal, and strategic planning on the Church's mission and leadership in Liberia.

Held under the theme "Leaders for Church Renewal" at the First United Methodist Church, the seminar aimed to strengthen unity, promote spiritual maturity, and prepare church leaders to confront pressing social challenges, including misinformation and youth vulnerability. Participants included district superintendents, clergy, youth leaders, and representatives of women's organizations.

Organizers described the seminar as part of LAC/UMC's broader initiative to build leadership capacity at the grassroots level, unify the Church across its districts, and position it as a moral and transformational force in Liberia's development.

The event featured worship services, devotions, breakout sessions, and teaching modules on key issues affecting the Church and society. Topics included:

How lies and misinformation lead to division and destruction

The status and future direction of United Methodism in Liberia

Understanding the UMC's global regionalization process

Strategic approaches to combating disinformation

The importance of truth, learning, and effective communication

Rev. Caleb S.G. Dormah, Director of the At-Risk Youth Ministry and seminar team leader, urged participants to remain committed to truth in a time dominated by false narratives and rising social tension.

"We must be intentional about listening to one another and working together," Dormah said. "God's work can only flourish where there is unity, mutual respect, and shared vision."

He lamented the damage misinformation has caused within and beyond the Church, warning that such falsehoods fracture the Christian community.

"We are hurt because of lies and disinformation, but we will bounce back in God's light," he said. "Those who spread falsehoods will ultimately run into the darkness of shame. We are a democratic Church--built on truth, accountability, and love."

Dormah emphasized that the Church must not lose its moral voice.

"Our gathering in Tappita is a sign that God is still at work among us," he said. "Let us deepen our love for one another and recommit ourselves to those we are called to serve."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jefferson B. Knight, Director of the Human Rights Department at LAC/UMC, addressed the ongoing conflict over Church property in Liberia.

"They are fighting over property in every corner of Liberia, but unfortunately for them, the LAC/UMC respects the laws of Liberia and will defend both its name and its mission," Knight said. "Some people think this Church is a small, disorganized body--but they are wrong."

Knight stressed the Church's commitment to upholding the laws of the Republic of Liberia and protecting the integrity of its mission.

"We all took an oath to serve in good faith before joining the UMC," he added. "If anyone feels the need to leave, they are free to do so--but let them do it in peace and with integrity. Do not destroy what you can no longer control."

Participants from all three districts described the seminar as a unifying and eye-opening experience.