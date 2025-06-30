Liberia: 23 MOA Staff Off to China for Training in Agro-Processing, Preservation

A group of 23 staff members from the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) have departed for the People's Republic of China to participate in a month-long training seminar on Agricultural Product Processing and Preservation Technology.

The seminar is organized by the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries Corporation Limited, a leading organization in the field of food technology and innovation.

Participants include County Agriculture Coordinators and District Agriculture Officers from across the country.

The training aims to enhance their technical knowledge and practical skills in post-harvest handling, food preservation, and value addition--areas critical to transforming Liberia's agriculture sector.

Deputy Minister for Extension, Moses Gbanyan, highlighted the significance of the training,as something that the country really needs at the moment.

"Our staff will return with advanced knowledge and techniques to address the challenges of food processing and post-harvest loss--issues that continue to impact farmers and impede agricultural growth in Liberia."

The seminar will cover a wide range of topics, including: Modern Agricultural Processing and Preservation, Rice Processing Techniques, Livestock and Poultry Preservation, Aquatic Product Processing, and Peanut Deep Processing.

Throughout the training, participants will engage with renowned Chinese scholars, food industry experts, and representatives from enterprises, combining classroom instruction with practical case studies and industry visits.

This program is part of ongoing Liberia-China cooperation aimed at advancing food security and agricultural development. It also aligns with the government's broader vision under the "Liberians Feed Yourselves" initiative, which prioritizes innovation, capacity-building, and the adoption of modern agricultural practices.