Liberia: Crime Watch Liberia Averts Disaster in New Kru Town Fire

MONROVIA — Disaster was averted during a fire outbreak in the densely populated Funday community of New Kru Town when a centenarian was rescued by a nighttime radio program, Crime Watch Liberia.

On June 25, residents reported a fire to the HOTT FM 107.9 program, prompting the dispatch of the Liberia National Fire Service to the scene. According to reports, the fire ignited around 2 a.m. near the ACFI church and quickly consumed a three-bedroom makeshift zinc house, displacing multiple families.

Crime Watch Liberia, a nightly radio initiative dedicated to community safety and emergency response, mobilized its Night Bird Team to assist victims while the Fire Service was en route to extinguish the blaze. The Night Bird Team is a group of community volunteers comprising both males and females, who report on various issues, including pregnant women in labor, survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, as well as wayward children, crime-related issues, among others, and also mobilizes assistance for tripped individuals get prompt help.

As flames spread rapidly from the burning house, they posed a threat to nearby residences. Community members called for help as the Fire Service encountered difficulties navigating the sandy terrain.

In response, the Night Birds quickly organized residents to evacuate individuals trapped inside the burning structure. Momo Kromah, a member of the Night Bird Team, described a harrowing rescue of the 106-year-old Susana Nimide Koffa, who became trapped in one of the rooms.

"We quickly realized that she was unable to escape due to the intense flames, and we braved the fire to help her," Kromah said. Initial assessments indicate that six families were affected by the fire. Currently, some victims are taking shelter at the ACFI church, while others are staying with friends and relatives.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.