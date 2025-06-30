Liberia: Keep-Liberia, Irish Embassy Celebrate Bloomsday With Global Book Giveaway

In a vibrant celebration of literature, the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) Liberia, in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland in Liberia, hosted a special event as part of the Irish Embassy Global Book Giveaway to commemorate Bloomsday, a literary holiday observed annually on June 16.

Speaking at the event, Irish Ambassador to Liberia, Gerald Considine, highlighted the significance of Bloomsday, which honors Irish literary giant James Joyce, author of Ulysses, a groundbreaking novel set entirely on June 16, 1922.

"Today, we celebrate not just Ulysses but the entirety of Ireland's rich literary heritage," said Ambassador Considine. "Ireland has produced four Nobel Prize winners in Literature, and we are proud to share that legacy with young readers in Liberia."

As part of the celebration, the Irish Embassy donated copies of the novel Wider Than the Sea by Irish author Serena Molloy to KEEP Liberia. Ambassador Considine read a special message from the author, who expressed her joy at seeing her work reach children in Liberia:

"All children deserve the gift of reading," Molloy shared. "For characters like Ro in Wider Than the Sea, who face challenges like dyslexia, books can be a gateway to imagination, empathy, and personal growth."

Ambassador Considine praised Liberian students for their attentiveness and discipline, expressing hope that the books would be a source of inspiration and learning.

During the event, Amos D. Doe, Program Manager of KEEP Liberia, described the occasion as a historic moment in the organization's mission to foster a culture of reading among Liberian children.

"Books open doors to knowledge and opportunity," he stated. "Today's donation strengthens our existing reading rooms, which serve as critical spaces for early-grade learners to develop literacy skills."

KEEP currently operates 42 reading rooms across 14 counties, with four additional rooms under construction in Grand Kru and River Gee. Mr. Doe announced that by October 2025, the program hopes to establish 46 reading rooms across all 15 counties, ensuring nationwide access.

Mr. Doe emphasized KEEP's broader goal of achieving 90% literacy among Liberian children, not only through reading and writing but also by incorporating technological literacy. He highlighted KEEP's use of supplementary literature to improve reading comprehension and pointed to live demonstrations during the event as proof of the program's effectiveness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Europe and Africa NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KEEP Liberia continues to introduce creative ways to encourage reading. Mr. Doe outlined the organization's "Read to Ride" initiative, where children who read a passage earn the opportunity to ride a bicycle, a fun incentive to motivate young learners.

He also stressed the importance of monitoring and accountability. Each reading room maintains attendance logs, ensuring students are actively engaging with the spaces. Mr. Doe called on school administrators to keep the rooms open and accessible, not only for their students but also for children from nearby communities.

"These rooms are not just furniture. They are gifts from donors and partners, meant to be used, appreciated, and maintained," he noted.

On behalf of KEEP's Executive Director Mrs. Brenda Brewer-Moore, Mr. Doe expressed gratitude to the Irish Embassy, donors, school staff, and community leaders for their ongoing support. He emphasized the role of collaboration in advancing literacy and improving the future of Liberia's children.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the District Education Officer for Montserrado District #6, PTA Chairpersons, school principals, and staff from Kendeja Elementary, Junior, and Senior High Schools. They pledged their continued support for the reading rooms and literacy development in their schools.

The event closed as the children began exploring their new books, a testament to the day's success and a promising sign of Liberia's growing reading culture.