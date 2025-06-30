Liberia: 'Tuzon Feels Seen Again'

Tuzon — "Tuzon feels seen again." Those were the words of Celue Doe, daughter of the late President Samuel Kanyon Doe, as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai became the first sitting Liberian head of state in 34 years to visit the remote southeastern village where Doe was born. The moment, steeped in symbolism and emotion, was hailed as a long-overdue recognition of both a region and a legacy long left on the margins of national reconciliation.

The visit followed a solemn state funeral and reburial ceremony for the late President Samuel K. Doe and the burial of his widow, former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe, held in nearby Zwedru, the Grand Gedeh County capital. Thousands gathered -- from community elders and traditional leaders to national officials and ordinary citizens -- to pay their respects. But it was the President's quiet pilgrimage to Tuzon that resonated with a depth few moments in post-war Liberia have captured.

"For more than three decades, no President ever came here to honor our father," said Ms. Doe, speaking to a crowd of family and villagers. "Today, Tuzon feels seen again."

President Boakai's arrival in Tuzon carried both personal and national significance. As a former cabinet official under President Doe -- having served as Managing Director of the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation and later as Minister of Agriculture -- Boakai's return to Doe's birthplace was a gesture rooted in shared history. But it was not simply a personal tribute. It was a deliberate political act, signaling Liberia's readiness to reconcile with every corner of its complex past.

"This is not just about honoring a man," Boakai said. "It is about restoring dignity to a people, acknowledging a history, and saying to Grand Gedeh: You are not forgotten."

Tuzon, once a symbol of pride for many Krahn people and southeastern Liberians during Doe's presidency, became a silent casualty of Liberia's descent into civil war. The 1990 killing of Doe by rebel forces loyal to then-commander Prince Y. Johnson marked the beginning of a national unraveling. In the years since, no sitting president -- not even Doe's successors who promised unity -- had ventured to Tuzon. The absence was felt deeply by residents, who regarded it as a collective punishment for Doe's legacy.

That changed on Sunday.

Boakai's presence in the village -- warmly welcomed by Doe's daughter, sisters, and nephew, Grand Gedeh Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue -- signaled a turning point. The President's stop was brief, but its impact rippled through the crowd. Traditional leaders dressed in ceremonial regalia offered prayers and poured libations.

Elders spoke of long-held grief finally given space to be seen. Youths lined the roadside waving Liberian flags, many too young to remember Doe's presidency, but raised with the silence that followed it.

Observers say the gesture is in line with Boakai's broader approach to national healing -- a willingness to confront Liberia's painful past without ignoring any of its contradictions. Earlier this year, Boakai presided over the funeral of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, the same man who tortured and executed Doe. Now, standing in Doe's village, Boakai offered a full-circle moment -- not of absolution, but of acknowledgment.

During the State Funeral Service in Zwedru earlier that day, Boakai framed the occasion as a national reckoning. "This is a time to reconcile with our history, to heal from our wounds, and to remember with respect and purpose," he declared. "Our future depends on unity, on confronting the past through truth, forgiveness, and a shared commitment to progress."

Those words resonated even more profoundly in Tuzon, where scars of history linger not just in memory but in geography. The President's decision to walk among Doe's surviving relatives -- including those with whom internal disputes remain unresolved -- added another layer of gravity. While tensions persist, particularly over allegations that Senator Pennue withheld property belonging to Doe's immediate family, the focus for the day remained on unity.

"We have waited long for this," said Elder Paul Garwo, a local traditional leader. "To see the government come here, to walk our land, means we too are part of Liberia's healing."

Boakai also paid tribute to the late First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe, whose unexpected passing just weeks before the reburial deepened the sense of national loss. In his eulogy, he described her as "a light of her own... a woman of honor, resilience, and steadfast love."

While the ceremonies offered closure for the Doe family, they also raised the national stakes. Just weeks before the reburial, President Boakai signed Executive Order 131 establishing the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia -- a long-awaited move toward holding perpetrators accountable for war-era atrocities.

That Boakai could launch the court process while simultaneously walking through the village of one of the war's most iconic figures shows a presidency not afraid of contradiction -- but instead committed to reconciliation that embraces the fullness of Liberia's history.

"Let us reject bitterness," Boakai urged the nation in Zwedru. "Let us reject division. Let us walk forward with hope, guided by love for our country and faith in our shared destiny."

In Tuzon, those words were met not with applause, but with quiet tears -- and the sense that something long withheld had finally arrived.

A village unseen had been seen again. And with that, a nation wounded might begin, at last, to heal.