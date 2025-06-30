Nigeria: What Aminu Dantata Meant to Us - Kano Residents

Indeed, the late Aminu Alhassan Dantata's death will surely leave a huge gap not only in the lives of his family members but also for many other people. His philanthropic activities knew no boundary as several institutions, individuals and groups have benefited from his many magnanimous gestures directly or indirectly.

Here, some individuals who have either directly or indirectly benefited from the late Dantata's good gesture told the Daily Trust how the death of the business mogul impacts them.

He was an instrument of peace - Malam Shehu Bala Tudun Wada

I never met the late Aminu Dantata in my life, but I will never forget what he did for my family to resolve an age-long land dispute in the family. Our father died and left behind a house. Then a dispute erupted between us, the seven heirs, and what started like a joke took us years to resolve, and at last, it was agreed that the house should be sold.

In the process, the agents took the issue of selling the house to Aminu Dantata; they wanted him to buy the house. Therefore, when he inquired about the issues surrounding the sale of the house, and he was told what had happened, the late Aminu got land and built seven houses for each and every heir. The interesting part of it is that he didn't take the house; he allowed us to sell it and share the money.

That was how he was able to reunite our family by ensuring peace reigned among us. We tried to see him just to say thank you, but we couldn't. His message was that we should unite.

No doubt we have lost a rare gem; we have lost a man who over the years stood firmly on fairness and justice. He was a man of peace. Though we never met him in person, we always pray for him God's guidance. He is late now; we will continue to pray for him and his family. May the peace he fought for be with him and his family. May his soul rest in peace. Amin.

A philanthropist like no other - Musa Shehu

I am a mechanic operating in the Zoo Road business area. I have been occupying this 100 by 100 feet land for many years and the land, I was made to believe, belongs to the late Aminu Dantata. For all these years, no one had ever approached me to pay rent or something like that. I only pay usual taxes; this is something only the Dantatas can do for you

There are many places like this where people are earning their living without paying anything to Dantata. He has such a personality that encourages self-reliance and discourages idleness.

We have never met him, and yet we have benefited from his wealth immensely and without his encouragement, many of us would have been somewhere by now. His death is surely a great loss that will take time in the minds of many people. We will continue to pray for his soul. He is indeed a philanthropist like no other; I have never seen someone like him who spreads his wealth for everybody to benefit from.

A mentor to business community - Auduwa Goro

Many of us in the business sector are being encouraged by the late Dantata's business travails. We were told that he once said, "I am not afraid of anyone earning a salary, no matter the amount, but I am afraid of a common roadside trader, as he has chances to grow." This statement, credited to the late Aminu Dantata, has been a driving force behind many successful businessmen.

The Dantata business dynasty's history and the manner the family has maintained the trend are also worth emulating. However, during his last days, the late Dantata had been at the forefront of empowering so many business entities.

He was such a personality that liked doing good things in secret, and I want to state here that he revived many businesses secretly with his wealth and wisdom.

His Koki residence was heaven on earth to many businessmen who ran to him for assistance and mentorship. It is apparent that he didn't like blowing his trumpet, but posterity and time will surely reveal his excellent and lifesaving gestures that he extended to many business empires.

He died with a dream of a better Nigeria - Othman Baffa

As a politician and an advocate of a better Nigeria, I can recall vividly when late Aminu Dantata received the Northern Elders Forum, who paid him a condolence visit on the death of Sani Dangote in 2022, with Othman Bashir Tofa among other prominent Kano people at his Koki residence. The late Aminu didn't mince words in telling the visitors that it is not too late to get Nigeria as a nation working again.

The late Dantata explained to them that there is a need for the elders to team up with other Nigerians of like mind to bring an end to the disturbing multiple problems facing the country.

He also said that for Nigeria to work properly, there is a need for a shift from the presidential system of governance to the parliamentary system. His words, "You will agree with me that the presidential system of government presently in operation has failed the nation. What we need now is to adopt the parliamentary system, which is less expensive."

Now that he is no more, his ideologies and beliefs on Nigeria shouldn't be allowed to waste. He had strived to ensure a peaceful Nigeria, though not an active politician, but his wisdom and vast exposure had assisted several governments at various levels to succeed.

Indeed, not only the business sector, the humanitarian sector and other sectors would miss the business guru; the political sector will also miss a guide and a mentor. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Amin.