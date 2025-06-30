Nigeria: Dantata's Generosity Second to None - Yakasai

interview

In this interview with Weekend Trust, elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, 99, reflects on his decades-long friendship with the Late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as unmatched in generosity and commitment to national unity. Excerpts

What are your memories of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata?

We have known each other for a very long time. There was a difference of about five or six years between us, but that never affected our closeness. We were friends and close associates for decades.

In our early political years, we shared similar views. At one point, our sympathy was for the main opposition party then known as NEPU. But later on, due to circumstances beyond his control, pressure was mounted on Aminu by his friends and family to join the Northern People's Congress (NPC). It wasn't his first choice, but he eventually joined, and our friendship continued regardless up till this moment when he is no more.

Looks like you were in government together?

Yes, we both served in government at the same time in the government of Alhaji Audu Bako, the first military governor of old Kano state. He was Commissioner for Trade and Industry, and I was Commissioner for Information. We maintained a strong friendship during and after our time in office. We never had any quarrel throughout our relationship.

In fact, our families also became close. Our children inherited that friendship and are now nurturing it even further--perhaps they will pass it down to their own children as well.

How do you receive the news of his passing?

Alhaji Aminu is a great loss, not just to his family, but to the people of Kano, Northern Nigeria, and the entire country. He was a very good friend to many people. Highly generous. At all times, he was committed to national interest and unity. That commitment remained throughout his life.

What would you say was his greatest legacy?

There are a lot of things but above all else, his generosity stands out. He was very generous and friendly. I can't think of anyone I know who can be compared to him in that regard. He was extremely kind-hearted. His wealth never created distance between him and his friends, no matter their status or economic condition.

Is there anything you pray Allah (SWT) forgives him for?

Honestly, I can't point to anything. Only God knows. I just continue to pray that Allah forgives any mistakes he may have made and rewards all his good deeds. But personally, I am not aware of anything wrong he did during his lifetime.

Finally, you and the late Alhaji Aminu are among the last ones in your generation. What lessons do you think young people can learn from his life?

Well, I doubt that most young people today know him well enough to form a full and objective opinion about him. But his friends and those who were close to him will remember him for his humility, warmth, and, above all, his unmatched generosity. He cannot be compared with anyone I know in terms of generosity.

His generosity cut across all divides--family, friends, religion, ethnicity. He was simply extraordinary. And we just pray that Allah (Subhanahu wa ta'ala) forgives his shortcomings and reward his good deeds.