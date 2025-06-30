Nigeria: Tinubu, Buhari, Shettima, Atiku, Govs, Barau, Others Mourn Dantata

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, northern governors and other eminent Nigerians have mourned the passing of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman, business mogul and philanthropist.

They described his death as a national loss and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his lifetime of service with Aljannatul Firdaus.

Dantata, who passed away at 94 in the early hours of Saturday, was a renowned and accomplished businessman.

Dantata's death a monumental national loss -- Tinubu

President Tinubu described Dantata's death as a monumental national loss because of his sterling contributions to Nigeria's economic growth and development.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy, which touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.

The president recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as "deeply encouraging and beneficial.

"With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation.

"Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians," the president said.

President Tinubu commiserated with the Dantata family, the Government, and the people of Kano State on the death of Nigeria's illustrious son.

His legacy reshaped lives, businesses -- Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari said Dantata would be remembered for his "monumental legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship that reshaped the lives of people and business settings in the country and beyond.

Buhari, in a statement by is spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Dantata's contributions to Islamic education, health, business and rural development would continue to inspire many people, both within and outside the country.

"The late billionaire, yet humble businessman, will be credited with providing a long, stable leadership to one of the oldest and respected business families in the country.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs, who themselves are today mentoring others and taking to philanthropy.

"His philanthropic contributions impacted millions of people across West Africa.

"I will always cherish my interactions with him," said the former president.

Nigeria lost irreplaceable institution -- Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep grief over the passing of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, saying that the country has lost an irreplaceable institution.

Shettima, in a condolence message by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, praised the late businessman for his lifetime of service, describing him as "a living bridge that connected us to our past.

"We have not just lost a leader; we have lost an irreplaceable institution," Senator Shettima said, describing Dantata as "one of the greatest titans in Nigeria's philosophical history" whose departure marks the end of a vital chapter in the country's economic and democratic evolution.

"In African tradition, when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them. He was indeed among the great titans, a living bridge that connected us to our past," Shettima added.

The vice president extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, expressing hopes that they would "find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," even as he prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the deceased Jannatul Firdaus.

Atiku urges FG to immortalise Dantata

Former Vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has described the demise of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as a loss not only for the people of Kano State, but also Nigerian business community and Africa at large.

Atiku in a statement by Mr Paul Ibe, his spokesman, said Dantata's immeasurable contributions to the national economy and job creation stand tall and called for him to be immortalised.

Atiku said he was devastated by the passing of such an "astute and veteran businessman who was a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa and whose family name instantly rings a bell.

"Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity," Atiku said adding that "it's impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family."

"I'm particularly impressed by how the late Aminu Dantata transformed the family businesses from traditional buying and selling into modern civil engineering and construction services that had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians," he said.

Atiku added that the late Dantata was also imbued with the passion to serve humanity because of his extensive philanthropic activities, which he carried out quietly.

"To be enormously rich without ostentation is a rare quality that made Aminu Dantata a shining public figure who was a fountain of inspiration for many people," he said.

The former Vice President also described Dantata as "a decent and uncontroversial public figure who avoided divisive utterances."

He urged the federal government to immortalise Aminu Dantata by renaming a public institution after him in recognition of his immeasurable services to humanity and contributions to the economy.

He made indelible marks in business, religion, philanthropy -- Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed sadness over the demise of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of the most successful Nigerians.

In his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, he said late Dantata made indelible marks in business, religion, and philanthropy.

He said Dantata was a trailblazer in the private sector, who ventured into various businesses across sub-sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas.

The speaker specifically hailed Dantata for sustaining his success in different spheres of life for several decades despite economic realities.

He said, "Indeed, we have lost a father and one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who was not just a businessman of repute but also an employer of labour.

"Alhaji Aminu Dantata's story is that of resilience, tenacity, diligence, consistency, and kindness. During his lifetime, he served as a beacon of hope for many. The fact that his business empire has existed for many decades is a testament to his steadfastness.

"Nigeria and Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, Alhaji Aminu Dantata's enterprising nature and his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian society.

"I am pained that such an illustrious and industrious personality has left us. But I am consoled by his achievements characterized by humility and modesty. The Dantata story will remain with us for decades to come. He will be sorely missed, and his achievements will inspire generations to come".

He was a symbol of integrity--Barau

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismail Mudashir, extolled Dantata's virtues, saying he was a symbol of integrity.

He said contributed immensely to the overall development of Kano State, the northern part, and indeed the entire country.

"I mourn the passing of our father, an elder statesman, industrialist, business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on Saturday. He spent his life worshipping Allah SWT and in the service of humanity.

"Indeed, we have lost a father whose role in the development of our state and, indeed, the country cannot be overemphasised.

"For decades, he was a leading figure in various business spheres: trading, construction, property, banking, manufacturing, oil and gas, etc. His highly cherished business acumen, exemplary philanthropy and interventions will continue to inspire us."

Dantata's death end of a remarkable era -- Northern govs

The chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forumand governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the Kano-born industrialist as a monumental national loss and the end of a remarkable era.

"It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State as well as the Northern States Governors' Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa's most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

"His demise marks the end of a remarkable era, an era defined by visionary enterprise, uncommon generosity, rare humility and integrity," he said.

Governor Yahaya remarked that Aminu Dantata was a towering figure in the economic history of Nigeria who belonged to a class of visionary leaders committed to enterprise, development and uplifting humanity.

"Alhaji Aminu Dantata's contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large are both monumental and enduring.

"We have indeed lost a pillar of support, a source of wisdom, and a true elder statesman," Governor Yahaya added.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, hailed Dantata as a towering figure whose lifetime of enterprise, philanthropy, and leadership helped shape the economic and social fabric of the state.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf said "Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata was not just a successful businessman but a father figure and a beacon of hope for generations. His unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Kano State and his tireless support for countless charitable causes will forever remain in our hearts."

Governor Yusuf extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate and the wider Nigerian business community, urging them to take solace in the indelible legacy the late icon leaves behind.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State described Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a pillar of compassion, integrity, and generosity, who devoted his life to nation-building, economic growth, and uplifting the less privileged.

"His wisdom, simplicity, and unflinching faith inspired generations; he was not only a successful entrepreneur but a moral compass and elder whose voice carried weight in moments of national reflection," the governor said.

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, in a condolence massage, said Nigeria lost a hero but Borno State has lost a dependable father.

"Alhaji Dantata's life was a testament to an unwavering dedication to philanthropy and community development.

"His remarkable gesture during last year's devastating flood, where he extended significant support to the affected communities in Borno State, exemplifies his genuine compassion and commitment to humanity.

"Such acts of kindness and solidarity will always be remembered and cherished," Zulum said.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, in a condolence message, described the late business mogul as a giant whose footprints in commerce, industry, and humanitarian service stretched across Northern Nigeria and beyond.

The governor noted that the deceased's business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit served as inspiration to countless young people across the North, while his philanthropic endeavours touched lives in ways that will be remembered for generations.

"The nation has lost a bridge-builder, a mentor, and a patriarch whose wisdom guided many through the complexities of business and life," he said.

The speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, said the assembly is deeply saddened by the loss of such an irreplaceable and iconic figure.

Falgore described the late Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata as an exceptional personality, and a business magnate who impacted countless lives. He was widely admired for his humility and celebrated for his immense contributions to trade, commerce, and community development across Nigeria.

"Dantata was an extraordinary figure whose legacy of kindness and service will forever be remembered in Kano and across the nation," he said.

Similarly, Dan Darman Sokoto Alhaji Mustapha Garba, a businessman and adopted son of the late businessman mogul said the void left by the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata could not be filled.

He described him as unmatched wealthy philanthropist whose preoccupation with supporting worthy causes knows no bounds.

Garba said the gates of the late Dantata were always open to the poor and the rich as well as the powerful who seek his wise counsel.

Nigeria has lost a towering statesman - CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

In a statement, the National Coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, described the Kano billionaire as a pioneer whose contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development were both foundational and transformative.

He said: "Through decades of pioneering investments in construction, banking, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, and more, he laid the foundations for the economic growth of Northern Nigeria, creating thousands of jobs and fostering prosperity across the region.

"Beyond business, his generosity and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes touched countless lives. From supporting education, healthcare, and community infrastructure to championing peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony, Alhaji Dantata embodied the highest ideals of public service and philanthropy.

"Nigeria has lost a towering statesman whose life was defined by service to humanity with humility, wisdom, and devotion to the collective good, and will remain a guiding light for generations."

Contributions from Baba Martins, Balarabe Alkassim, Ahmad Datti & Salim Umar Ibrahim (Kano), Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe), Ali Rabi'u Ali (Dutse), Hamisu Kabir Matazu (Maiduguri) & Tijjani Ibrahim (Katsina)