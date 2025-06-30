Liberia: Government Denies Capitol Suspect Etheridge's Request for Compassionate Leave to Attend Mother's Funeral

Monrovia — In the quiet hallways of the Capehart Funeral Home in Monrovia on Saturday, June 28, the somber notes of mourning echoed through the pews as loved ones gathered to bid farewell to Ms. Ruth Dennis Robert.

Her casket sat adorned with flowers, but one seat remained painfully empty: that of her son, 23-year-old Thomas Etheridge-- who, despite repeated appeals, was barred from attending his own mother's funeral.

Etheridge, a suspect in the highly publicized Capitol arson case, has not been convicted of any crime. But in a move that has reignited debate over justice and humanity within Liberia's legal system, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) refused a request to allow him compassionate leave to pay his final respects.

His legal team, led by Counselor Jonathan Massaquoi, had written to the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, on June 25. In a formal and heartfelt letter, they informed the Ministry of the death of Etheridge's biological mother on June 16 and requested that the MOJ petition the appropriate court for a temporary release, in accordance with Section 34.20(1) of the Criminal Procedure Law of Liberia.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Mr. Etheridge's biological mother, Ms. Ruth Dennis Robert," the letter read. "Funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at Capehart Funeral Home, followed by interment at the family burial site in Harrisburg, Montserrado County... to enable Mr. Etheridge to attend his mother's funeral and pay his final respects."

Despite the clear legal provision for compassionate leave in Liberia's criminal code, the Ministry offered no pathway forward. By June 29, it was confirmed that the Ministry had declined the request, citing undefined "security and procedural concerns."

What followed was a wave of public condemnation and emotional appeals. "Today, Tom's mother will be laid to rest. We requested a compassionate release for him to attend his mother's funeral, and the MOJ refused to ask the court to grant it," an associate of Counselor Massaquoi lamented. "These people are evil. Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?"

Across WhatsApp and social media platforms, the issue quickly gained traction, with citizens expressing anger and disappointment. One user wrote simply, "Yes but refused to let him go to bury his mother." Section 34.20(1) of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law clearly allows for incarcerated individuals --particularly pre-trial detainees -- to receive temporary release for deeply personal matters like funerals, weddings, or serious illness of immediate family members.

In this instance, Etheridge is not a convicted criminal. He is, under Liberian law, presumed innocent. And yet, the Ministry of Justice, without filing any formal objection or application with the court, decided to deny him the chance to grieve.

"A compassionate leave request is not special treatment," noted one Monrovia-based legal analyst. "It's a fundamental human right. Denial without clear grounds feeds into concerns about selective justice."

Some inside the Ministry have unofficially floated the idea that the decision was made in part to avoid any public disruption or risk of flight. The Capitol arson case is a politically sensitive and high-profile matter, and the presence of one of its suspects at a public gathering -- even under escort --could have stirred unwanted attention.

Still, legal scholars argue that security risks could have been mitigated through proper planning. "If the government can provide armed escort for convicted warlords going to court, surely it could do the same for a young man burying his mother," said a retired judge, who asked not to be named.

At the funeral, Etheridge's family bore the dual weight of mourning a loved one and the ache of absence. His elder sister, her face streaked with tears, whispered in anguish:

"My son should be here. He deserves at least this one final chance." Court sources confirmed that the Ministry of Justice never filed any application to the judiciary to initiate the compassionate leave. Meanwhile, defense counsel indicated that they explored emergency petitions but were met with legal bottlenecks and resource constraints, making it nearly impossible to move through the courts in time.

With the funeral now behind them, Etheridge's legal team is turning its attention to what many believe is an avoidable injustice. Massaquoi has signaled that he may petition the Supreme Court -- not only to challenge the denial of compassionate leave but to seek broader judicial interpretation about the discretionary role of the Ministry of Justice in such humanitarian cases.

"This isn't just about Thomas anymore," said a source familiar with the legal team's next steps. "It's about how this government interprets compassion, and whether the rule of law applies equally--even in moments of grief."

The silence from the Ministry of Justice since its refusal has only fueled criticism. For many Liberians, the case has become a microcosm of how state power is exercised in a democracy still healing from decades of civil conflict, distrust, and trauma.

As Etheridge remains behind bars -- still untried and unconvicted -- the state's refusal to let him stand beside his mother's grave raises profound questions about Liberia's moral and legal compass. In the words of one mourner at the funeral: "Even in death, justice should have a soul. But today, we saw none." And so, as the dust settles at the family burial site in Harrisburg, the question lingers in the Liberian air: when compassion is denied, what does justice truly mean?