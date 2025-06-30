Guinea Bissau: 30,000 People in Northern Regions to Benefit From Newly Rehabilitated Roads

Bissau — Approximately 30,000 residents in the Oio and Cacheu regions of Guinea-Bissau are set to benefit from improved connectivity and access to essential services following the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated Ingoré - Ponte Caur road and eight secondary roads. The infrastructure, rehabilitated under the World Bank's Rural Transport Project, was officially inaugurated today.

The main road has significantly reduced travel time between Ingoré and Ponte Caur from 3 hours and 30 minutes to just 1 hour and 15 minutes. This improvement will enhance access to schools, markets, and health services for local communities, boost the local economy and contribute to the region's broader development.

"This is more than a rehabilitated road; it's a path to opportunity and a better quality of life for thousands of people," said Rosa Brito, World Bank Group Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau. "Quality transport infrastructure is crucial for the country's socio-economic development. These improved roads will reduce travel time and costs, expand connectivity and access to services, and reduce isolation. This new infrastructure marks an important step towards a more prosperous Guinea-Bissau."

In addition to the main Ingoré - Ponte Caur road, the Rural Transport Project also rehabilitated eight rural roads in the area1. Construction works included culverts and drainage systems to prevent road closures during the rainy season and enhance the resilience of transport infrastructure to climate change.

The project also provided technical assistance to the government on road project management, maintenance, and safety, and supported the development of a national transport and logistics plan for Guinea-Bissau.

To address potential social risks, the project partnered with the national organization RENLUV (National Network to Fight Gender-Based Violence in Guinea-Bissau) to raise awareness and prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in project areas. Community engagement activities were conducted, and mechanisms for reporting GBV cases were established.

The Rural Transports Project was financed through a US$15 million credit and implemented from 2019 to 2025, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, Housing, and Urbanism.