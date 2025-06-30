Nigeria: Health Advocates Call for Sodium Reduction, Warning Labels

29 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Health advocates have called on the media to play a frontline role in exposing the hidden dangers in the country's food environment, especially excessive salt in processed foods and lack of clear labeling.

The call was made yesterday at a media roundtable organised by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and the Healthy Food Advocacy Coalition in Abuja.

NHED country director, Dr. Emmanuel Sokpo, said, "Our food environment is flooded with invisible risks. The media must spotlight these issues, not just for awareness, but to push for systemic solutions."

Nigeria is battling an increasing tide of hypertension, heart disease, and strokes, diseases often triggered by high salt intake.

Experts at the roundtable pointed to alarming sodium levels in popular processed foods and the absence of front-of-pack warning labels that would help consumers make informed choices.

The country coordinator of GHAI, Joy Amafah, said, "We are witnessing a dangerous shift from traditional, healthier diets to ultra-processed products aggressively marketed and high in salt, sugar, and trans fats. Media must amplify the urgency of regulatory action."

Health researcher and public health expert, Dr. Joseph Ekiyor, warned that the burden of NCDs is no longer just a health concern but a major economic threat.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.