Nigeria: Health Advocates Call for Sodium Reduction, Warning Labels

Health advocates have called on the media to play a frontline role in exposing the hidden dangers in the country's food environment, especially excessive salt in processed foods and lack of clear labeling.

The call was made yesterday at a media roundtable organised by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and the Healthy Food Advocacy Coalition in Abuja.

NHED country director, Dr. Emmanuel Sokpo, said, "Our food environment is flooded with invisible risks. The media must spotlight these issues, not just for awareness, but to push for systemic solutions."

Nigeria is battling an increasing tide of hypertension, heart disease, and strokes, diseases often triggered by high salt intake.

Experts at the roundtable pointed to alarming sodium levels in popular processed foods and the absence of front-of-pack warning labels that would help consumers make informed choices.

The country coordinator of GHAI, Joy Amafah, said, "We are witnessing a dangerous shift from traditional, healthier diets to ultra-processed products aggressively marketed and high in salt, sugar, and trans fats. Media must amplify the urgency of regulatory action."

Health researcher and public health expert, Dr. Joseph Ekiyor, warned that the burden of NCDs is no longer just a health concern but a major economic threat.