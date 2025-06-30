Nigeria: Renowned Businessman, Philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, Dies At 94

One of Nigeria's architects of modern enterprise--billionaire businessman, elder statesman, and philanthropist--Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 94.

Family members confirmed that he died at about 3 a.m. Nigerian time in a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), during a brief illness.

His death sent shockwaves across Kano and the entire country. Family members stated that he had travelled to the UAE for medical care earlier this month as his health declined.

Although many anticipated that his funeral would be held in Kano in accordance with Islamic rites, the family revealed that he had left a Will expressing his wish to be buried in Madina, next to his late wife, Rabi Dantata, who passed away in 2023. His remains were flown to Saudi Arabia.

A prayer of Salatul Gha'ib (Prayer in Absentia) was led in his honour by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of the Council of Ulama in Kano.

His private secretary, Mustapha, confirmed that he had written a Will requesting to be buried in Saudi Arabia.

Mustapha said: "Arrangements are in process to get him buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, based on the Will he left behind. Should the Saudi authorities reject the demand, he shall be brought to Kano for burial."

A condolences poured in from across Nigeria, one theme echoed repeatedly: he lived a life of purpose, decency, and service. In a country searching for models of integrity, Aminu Dantata was a beacon--and his memory will remain so for generations to come.

Before his demise, the billionaire businessman, politician, and philanthropist had carved a niche in both national and international circles.

Early Life

Aminu Alhassan Dantata was the son of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist who traded with major British companies and became one of the wealthiest men in West Africa during his time.

Aminu Dantata was the 15th child in the Dantata family and the youngest son of Alhassan Dantata, West Africa's first documented millionaire. He grew up immersed in commerce.

While his father was born in Bebeji town in Kano State in 1877 and died in August 1955 at the age of 78, the business mogul who passed away yesterday in Kano was born on 19 May 1931, also in Kano.

Aminu Dantata began his early education at the historic Dala Primary School in the ancient city of Kano. In 1949, his father established what could be described today as a private school, where he continued his studies.

After attending Dala Primary School and the family's English and Arabic school, he formally joined Alhassan Dantata & Sons Limited at the age of 17. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, learning to negotiate trade deals.

Foray into Business and Exploits

The deceased ventured into the family business established by his father.

Initially, his father had settled at Gwanja, a town near Kumasi in Ghana, before moving to Accra to operate his business.

When the British colonial government in Nigeria developed infrastructure such as the rail line from Kano to Lagos and other parts of the country, he returned to Kano to incorporate Dantata and Sons, where Aminu joined the family business.

This enterprise eventually diversified into sectors such as construction, real estate, foreign exchange, and particularly exports--especially groundnut.

Aminu Assumes Leadership of the Family Business

Aminu Dantata assumed executive leadership of Alhassan Dantata & Sons in 1960. He later invested in foreign enterprises operating in Nigeria, building upon the foundations laid by his father's commodity firm that traded in groundnut, kolanut, and other goods.

Under his stewardship, the family business evolved into a diversified conglomerate spanning construction, petroleum distribution, agriculture, and finance.

He founded Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, expanding fuel distribution across Nigeria. He also invested in fertiliser production and large-scale building projects, supplying critical materials during the country's post-war reconstruction boom.

With Nigeria's independence, Aminu expanded business holdings and diversified into various sectors. By the early 1960s, he had established a construction firm that received patronage from the newly independent Nigerian government. His firm was awarded a contract to build part of the School of Aviation in Zaria.

In 1961, he was among three other businessmen who participated in the 23-member economic mission--the first global delegation sent by an independent Nigerian government.

In 1964, he was among the pioneer board members of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank.

Perhaps most notably, he was part of the founding group behind Jaiz Bank, Nigeria's first non-interest bank, championing financial inclusion and ethical finance models long before they became fashionable.

Sojourn in Public Service and Politics

Aminu Dantata served as Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Trade, and Industry under the military administration of Police Commissioner Audu Bako of Kano State from 1968 to 1973. This marked his brief venture into government.

He also played a role in politics, supporting a major political party which later rose to prominence when the Olusegun Obasanjo military government handed over power to the first elected civilian administration under President Shehu Shagari.

He was a member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) from 1978 to 1983 until the Shagari government was overthrown by the Muhammadu Buhari regime on 31 December 1983.

Prior to that, Aminu was affiliated with the Northern People's Congress (NPC) from 1959 to 1966, which brought Sir Ahmadu Bello as Premier of the then Northern Region, and also with the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) before 1959.

Philanthropy and Philosophy of Life

Aminu was more than just a businessman. He was a custodian of tradition, a builder of modern enterprise, and a philanthropist whose contributions often went unpublicised.

He left behind several assets within and outside Nigeria and was widely known for his generosity.

In 2022, he remarked in an interview with journalists:

"I pray to God Almighty never to give me anything that will not be of benefit to other people. I believe that whatever you give others, God Almighty will surely reward you and give more back to you in His way.

At my age today (then 93), there is nothing again to enjoy. But I surely know that if people will properly utilise the opportunities they have in their lives, the world will surely become a better place to be."

Though he rarely sought the limelight, Aminu's acts of charity were woven into daily life in Northern Nigeria. He funded the construction of mosques, schools, and hospitals, and quietly underwrote scholarships for countless young people. The Alhassan Dantata Haemodialysis Centre he donated to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital remains a lifeline for patients with kidney disease.

He also supported the establishment of Al-Qalam University in Katsina, served as its first chancellor, and contributed to the completion of Nigeria's National Mosque in Abuja.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aminu Dantata donated millions to relief efforts and provided food supplies to vulnerable households. In 2024, he committed ₦1.5 billion to help flood victims in Borno State.

He often spoke about how much he missed some of his close friends, most notably the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, and the late Tijjani Hashim, the renowned Galadima of Kano.

In his final years, Aminu Dantata gradually withdrew from public life but remained a trusted adviser to industrialists and traditional rulers.

What he would be remembered for

Alhaji Aminu will be remembered as a pioneer who helped to shape modern Nigerian commerce without losing sight of his cultural roots.

He will be celebrated for building enterprises that created thousands of jobs, for philanthropy that saved lives, for preserving family legacies, and for fostering peace within the northern business community.

His influence on Aliko Dangote

Aminu Dantata was also the uncle and foster father of Nigeria and Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Dangote's father died when he was only three years old, and Aminu Dantata became his foster father, raising him and sending him to the best schools of the time.

No member of the Dangote family was ready to speak on Aminu Dantata's death yesterday or on the impact it would have on the dynasty.

Leadership Sunday learnt that they would only do so after seven days, due to the post-death rites including the third-day and seventh-day prayers.