Nigeria: Bank CEOs Donate Relief Items to Niger Flood Victims

A group of Nigerian bank executives, under the Body of Bank CEOs, has donated relief materials to flood victims in Niger State, following recent floods that displaced thousands of residents in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The donation, which included food items and bedding, was handed over on Saturday to Governor Mohammed Bago at the Niger State Government Liaison Office in Abuja.

The group was led by Oliver Alawuba, chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs and Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa.

Last month, heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, killing more than 200 people and displacing over 3,000 residents.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), bridges collapsed, major roads were washed away, and hundreds of homes and farmlands were destroyed, leaving communities without access to shelter, food, or basic services.

Mr Alawuba, speaking at the event, said the banking industry recognised the scale of the disaster and decided to intervene collectively.

"Today, we stand with the people of Niger State in their time of need. We want you to know that we feel your pain and we give you our firm resolve to assist in rebuilding lives," he said. "This donation is just the beginning; we pledge continued collaboration with the Niger State Government to ensure long-term recovery and resilience."

Items donated included bags of rice, vegetable oil, beverages and mattresses, according to organisers. The materials are valued in millions of naira.

Governor Bago received the items on behalf of the state government and said the gesture underscored the importance of partnerships in emergency response.

"This gesture reinforces the critical role of private-sector partnerships in disaster response," he said. "We are grateful for this support and look forward to deeper collaboration in safeguarding our communities against future challenges."

He added: "The recent floods in the state brought immense hardship to the people, displacing families, destroying livelihoods, and disrupting communities. The banking sector, under the leadership of Alawuba and his esteemed colleagues, has demonstrated that beyond financial stewardship, they are true partners in national development and humanitarian service."

According to Mr Bago, the donation represents more than just physical supplies, describing it as a sign of hope, resilience, and strong support from Nigeria's financial institutions during challenging times. He added that it serves to reassure affected communities that they have not been abandoned.

Others in the delegation included Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji; Hassan Imam, managing director of Keystone Bank; Hamid Joda, managing director of TAJBank; and Akin Morakinyo, registrar and chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.