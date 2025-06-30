Nigeria: Pension Payment Remains Top Priority - AGF

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, has reaffirmed the Federal Government's unwavering commitment to pension payments under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

He emphasized that safeguarding the welfare of senior citizens remains a top priority for President Bola Tinubu's administration.

A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, noted that Mr Ogunjimi gave this assurance during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Odunaiya, to the Treasury House.

In her remarks, the PTAD Executive Secretary commended the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) for its consistent support over the years. She stated that the visit aimed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both institutions to ensure effective and impactful management of DBS pensions.

In his response, the AGF praised PTAD's dedication and notable achievements despite prevailing fiscal constraints and pledged continued support for the Directorate under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, "Pension payments remain a non-negotiable priority, and the OAGF will continue to work closely with PTAD to ensure retirees' welfare is protected."