Gambia: NRA and the Unclogging of Drains in the Kanifing Municipality

Newspapers are given a mandate under the 1997 Constitution, which states in section 207, subsection (3) that:

"The Press and other information media shall, at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

NRA is a state institution. When a story is published in a newspaper that affects an institution, its managers should immediately find out whether what is published is true or not. If the story is not true, those managing the institution should protect the integrity of the institution by writing a rejoinder to clarify matters so that the good name of the institution would be protected. If the story is true, then the institution should immediately look into what is complained of and provide immediate remedy.

NRA has been told that those given responsibility to clean the drains have not been using sufficient equipment and labour to do so before the onset of the heavy rains. One would expect that every contractor selected by NRA to clean the drains would have sufficient equipment and labour hands to carry out the task with efficiency and effectiveness. The institution would also have supervisors who would inspect the work being done daily to ensure that they have given value for money.

What is surprising is that the most critical road linking the Serekunda Market and Kombo Sillah Drive, known as Jobe Street is terribly congested. The NEA has been called upon to do something about the thrash that lie helter-skelter on a daily basis and provide remedy to no avail. The unclogging of the drain has gone to a given extent but has stopped for a long while as if the work is complete. Which contractor is responsible for unclogging the drains in Jobe Street? Why is the job on Jobe Street still incomplete. Foroyaa will contact the NRA to get the answers.

The failure to clean the drains in the face of the heavy downpour has started causing flooding in the nearby compounds. The settlement of the water on the road will also erodes the surface of the road. This is why secondary roads do not last long. Flood waters after the recent rains covered the whole of Lat Kumba Lowe Avenue.

Now is the time for the NRA to have monitors that move about to assess what the impact of clogged drains or lack of drains are having on the secondary roads in Kanifing Municipality.