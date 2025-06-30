Guinea Bissau: New Bishop of Bafatà - Listening, Dialogue, and Walking With the People Are Among His Priorities

Bafatà — "I want to be a pastor present in the villages, in our most remote communities, in our wounded hearts," said Victor Luís Quematcha (OFM) in his homily at the first Holy Mass he celebrated as the new Bishop of Bafatà in the Cathedral on Sunday, June 29. The day before, a ceremony for the taking possession of the diocese took place, attended by bishops from Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, and Cape Verde, as well as ecclesiastics from Portugal and Brazil and a large number of local faithful, including a representative of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

In his homily at his first Mass as Bishop, Luis Quematcha emphasized the coincidence with the Solemnity of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul. He emphasized that he brings no fixed plans, ideas, or solutions, but that, above all, he wants to listen, engage in dialogue, and walk together with the people. "I come with an open heart to the Holy Spirit and the cries of the people," declared the new Bishop of Bafatá, whose diocese covers an area of more than 24,600 square kilometers and has played a fundamental role in the evangelization and social development of the eastern and southern regions of the country. Víctor Luís Quematcha (OFM), was born in Cúmura (Bissau), Guinea Bissau (see Fides, 8/03/2025), and succeeds Bishop Pedro Zilli (PIME), the first bishop of the diocese established in 2001, who died in 2021 due to Covid. The choice of the episcopal motto "You are all brothers" (Mt 23:8) is intended as an invitation to fraternity and unity among the faithful and underlines the values of communion and solidarity in keeping with the Church's mission to promote peace and harmony, as the new bishop explained in an interview with Rádio Sol Mansi.