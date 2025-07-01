Nigeria: Political Analysts to PDP Leaders - Fix Now or Allow Crisis Sink Your Party Before 2027

As the crisis of confidence in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continues unabated, political scientists yesterday gave a damning verdict about the party's chances of making any impact in the 2027 general election.

The political experts warned that the unresolved internal crises within the former ruling party could seriously undermine its chances in the 2027 general elections.

They said the persistent power struggles, lack of unity, and weak internal discipline threaten the party's ability to present a strong, united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their remarks come amid ongoing crises and internal wrangling within the PDP, with several party chieftains at loggerheads over leadership and zoning arrangements ahead of the next elections.

The crisis escalated on Monday when some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in heated exchanges and physical altercations during the party's expanded caucus meeting on Monday, held at its national headquarters in Abuja.

The police had to force the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) to shift their meeting from the party's national secretariat in Abuja to the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Centre.

A group of policemen was deployed to the party's national secretariat yesterday following a disagreement among party leaders over Senator Samuel Anyanwu's return as national secretary and the holding of the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC).

The disagreement over Anyanwu and the convening of the NEC caused a rift among various party organs and structures, including the National Working Committee (NWC) and the forum of PDP governors.

The warring camps had finalised plans regarding Anyanwu and the NEC gathering in the build-up to today's meeting.

The acting national chairman, Amb Umar Illiya Damagum, insisted on Anyanwu's return and downgrading the proposed NEC meeting to a national caucus meeting.

They argued that their decision to recall Anyanwu and convene an expanded caucus instead of the 100th NEC aligned with the advice of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issues.

The other group, including NWC members, the BoT, and some party leaders, insisted that the NEC meeting continue as planned.

It faulted the cancellation of the 100th NEC and Anyanwu's return because the 99th NEC, the highest decision-making body after the national convention, had already taken a position on the two issues.

Interestingly, Anyanwu dismissed the 99th NEC, describing it as a mere gathering of stakeholders, a claim countered by the PDP's national spokesman, Hon Debo Ologunagba.

However, both groups were separately backed by two senior party governors: Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who supported the Damagum group, and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who is behind the BoT group.

The dispute over the national secretary and the NEC follows a crisis trend dating back to 2015, when the party lost power at the centre. The series of crises, which cost the party electoral victories in 2019 and 2023, has led to mass defections.

Fix your house or crash - Political experts warn

The national president of the Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA), Prof Hassan Saliu, has identified the PDP crisis as a concern for resources, not people or developmental programmes.

He said that the contest in the PDP reflects the reality of Nigeria's politics.

Describing the PDP crisis as unfortunate, Saliu, who teaches at the University of Ilorin, said: "Given the nature of Nigerian politics, which is not people-centred at all -- it means that all situations are welcomed; nothing should surprise one."

"The contestation in the PDP, which is quite unfortunate, reflects the reality of Nigerian politics. The differences among them (PDP leaders) are not about the people, developmental programmes, or issues. It is not about ideology. It's all about (who controls which) resources."

Enforce Discipline - Kari

An associate professor of sociology and political scientist, Dr Abubakar Kari, has charged PDP leaders to urgently address internal indiscipline among its ranks if it hopes to regain national relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, Kari observed that although the PDP no longer controls the federal government, it still has influence in several states through its elected governors.

He warned that failure to rein in errant party members could further derail its growth and dent its credibility.

Crisis will cripple party's comeback bid - Bosede

On her part, Dr Ake Modupe Bosede, a political scientist at Landmark University, said the internal wrangling within Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, may prove costly in its quest to reclaim power in 2027.

Even though PDP is visibly working to reposition itself, unresolved crises could derail its ambitions, she reasoned.

"The current state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria requires strategic realignment and coalition-building as the 2027 general elections approach.

"The party aims to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and is exploring various alliances to achieve this goal. The example of its activities in Sokoto and Kebbi states could affirm this."

The fallout of such unresolved issues, Dr Bosede added, could push prominent figures within the PDP to defect to rival parties or form new ones, which would deprive the PDP of political experience and influence, campaign resources, and voter confidence.

Destabilising PDP poses danger to Nigeria's democracy

For his part, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Comrade Mark Adebayo, believes the unending crisis in the leading opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), could destabilise the party.

Adebayo said, "The fundamental implication of preventing the Peoples Democratic Party from holding its caucus meeting is a present danger and threat to our democracy.

"The way the current administration is mismanaging the democratic space is a direct threat to the survival of democracy, to the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria, because it is clear to all keen watchers of Nigeria political space that all the crises in the political parties, be it Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP) or PDP, are being orchestrated by the ruling party because of their agenda to foster a one-party state in Nigeria. That implication is that the ruling party wants to run Nigeria into a one-party state."

Discipline, way out of PDP crisis - Arogundade

The way out for the main opposition party is to enforce discipline within its ranks; otherwise, it would continue to disintegrate.

A public affairs analyst, Elder Ayo Arogundade, who stated this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, said anybody who engages in anti-party activities should be disciplined according to the party's constitution.

He said peace may not return to the PDP, and its crisis will not be resolved if stakeholders and stalwarts do not uphold party discipline.

"The party is in crisis because some of the bigwigs who are political party members are neither here nor there. They have one leg in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and another in the PDP. Until disciplinary measures are meted out, there will never be a solution to the crisis in the PDP," Arogundade said.

Expulsion Of Moles Will Save PDP

Following the clash between the two factions of the PDP at its headquarters on Monday, a political analyst in Osun State, Mr Nathaniel Adekunle Adeyemi, has said that the lingering political crisis rocking the party cannot be resolved until the leaders of the party commit themselves to a formidable and united political party.

He noted that the ongoing defection to other parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress, will be the tip of the iceberg of the calamity that will befall the party through mass defection of party stalwarts soon if the moles within the party are not flushed out to give room to true reconciliation.

Lawyers React

Lawyers in the country have called on the Peoples Democratic Party to organise itself to present a formidable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP, the lawyers said no nation can develop without a vibrant opposition.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abdul Balogun, called on the party to put its house together and allow the rule of law to prevail.

According to him, the present administration has not experienced serious opposition to its plans, programmes, and policies since its inception.

He said, "The major opposition party in the country, the PDP, has not effectively performed its responsibilities.

"No serious opposition in the country in the last two years. The party should be done, if it hopes to make any meaningful impact in the next election."

Constitutional lawyer, Barrister Vincent Ake, called for respect for the rule of law.

According to him, the party is not disciplined, "that's why it's still deeply enmeshed in crises. It must put its house in order before even fielding candidates for election.

"If the PDP is not disciplined and cannot put its house in order more than two years after the last general election, tell me how it can wrest the party from the ruling party.

"Lack of obedience to court orders is why the party is still finding it difficult to find its feet," he said.

According to an Abuja-based lawyer, Dr Nick S. Nnadi, the APC is not being held accountable.

He said the opposition is supposed to check the excesses of the ruling party, but in this case, there is no vibrant party to do that.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any political party in Nigeria today to check the ruling party. Rather than have one, its members are defecting to the ruling party, which incapacitates the opposition," he said.

The party finds truce, holds NEC, and returns Anyanwu as national scribe

Meanwhile, in what could pass for a compromise, the contentious NEC meeting was held yesterday at the party's national secretariat.

The NEC also recognised Anyanwu as the party's national secretary. The acting national chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum, disclosed this yesterday after the NEC meeting at the party's national secretariat.

Damagum, who said the NEC focused on one item, also disclosed that the party will hold another NEC on 23 July this year to discuss issues about the convention.

Addressing newsmen after the NEC, Damagum said, "I am here to brief you on the outcome of our interaction with NEC as regards the national secretary.

"We are all together and agree that Senator Anyanwu will continue to act as national secretary. It is also important to bring up the issue of the convention in the next NEC, which is slated for the 23rd of next month.

"At that time, we will be able to convene a proper NEC, which Senator Anyanwu and I will sign to fulfil the regulatory requirement of INEC in convening meetings."

Speaking earlier at the NEC, Damagum, who acknowledged that the meeting was the 100th NEC, said PDP's beauty is its capacity to handle problems in its way.

He said that after a few consultations with leaders, governors, and leaders of other organs, they agreed to hold the NEC.

PDP can never die - BoT Chairman

On his part, the BoT chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said the PDP will not cease to exist.

"I have always contended that this party will never die, no matter what her detractors feel. This party will never die. We thank the National Working Committee of our party for coming together once again, believing that Nigerians have enormous faith and hope in the PDP.

"We shall survive. The god of politics is in this party. For anybody, any other party, to succeed, we must release our God to bless them. But our God knows that PDP is the beacon of hope for this country.

"What is happening here today will shock so many people. I'm sure they will start planning again to bring problems," he said.

We won't disappoint Nigerians - Bala Mohammed

On his part, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, assured that the party would not disappoint Nigerians and its team supporters.

The governor noted that the warring camps had agreed to a ceasefire and thanked PDP governors and other stakeholders for resolving the crisis.

"This is a miracle of the PDP, the party with history, the pedigree, and the human capital to deliver Nigeria. We have been engrossed in controversies and challenges, not created by us, but created for us, and we have been navigating, unlike the other parties, irrespective of the manifestations and the perceptions there," he said.

Mohammed described the news of people leaving the party as cosmetic and created to diminish the PDP.

He disclosed that the NEC members had met before the NEC meeting and that the rift within the group had been resolved.

"Please be assured that we will not disappoint Nigerians and our team of supporters. Before I sit down, I want to thank our governors, especially our state chapters, the chairman, and the body that gives us confidence. There is no element of wrangling in the state chapters," he said.

PDP Leaders at the meeting

Some of the leaders at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Umaru Fintri (Adamawa), and Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Others are Sen Siriake Dickson, Sen Abba Moro, Udom Emmanuel, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Prof Jerry Gana, Amb Taofeek Arapaja, Labaran Maku, Hon Sunday Ude-Okoye, Eddy Oladefesan, Chief Ali Odefa, Sen Ben Obi, Chief Bode George, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Hon Kingsley Chinda, Hon Jones Onyeriri, Sen Austin Akobundu and 302 other members.

Bode George fumes over police siege

Earlier, Chief Olabode George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), had condemned the police siege at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Describing the situation as a show of madness, he warned against turning the country into a dictatorship.

He said, "They said we will not hold our meetings in our office? What is going on? I was a young man in 1962 when it all started in the South West. We must avoid that pit-line, that madness. What is it? Can't we sit and talk? What is the essence of democracy? Nigerians are watching."