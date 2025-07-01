Nigeria: 2027 - I'm Willing to Spend One Term in Office If Elected President - Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, says he will be on the ballot for the 2027 presidential contest.

Answering questions of his supporters during an X Space session, Obi said he was prepared to spend one term in office if elected.

He acknowledged being involved in coalition talks, but attributed it to his desire to rescue Nigeria from the drift.

He, however, said he had not entered any form of discussion on joint tickets with anyone, including with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, whom he ran with in 2019.

"I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets including with Atiku.... If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to 4 years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031.

"If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians, ount me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it," Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to see the need to rescue this country with him.

He said, "I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria."

On the situation in the Labour Party, Obi said they are working around the clock to get INEC to endorse the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party based on the Supreme Court ruling.

Speaking on the rotation of the Presidency between the North and the South, Obi said, "I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor".

Answering questions on President Tinubu's visit to St Lucia, Obi said, "In two years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend eight nights in St Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle.

"St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023."

On his preparation for the 2027 election, Obi said, "We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja. Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.

"Three things to follow up with in the first 100 days, prioritise on security, education and poverty eradication; cut costs and shun corruption. My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors.

"My Presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.

"Imagine in this country, People are dying in Benue, Borno, and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning Bus Stops and holidaying.

"To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.

"My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put even their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians."