Uganda to Commemorate Victims of Human Trafficking On July 30

By Jamirah khassim

As the country enters the month of July, Uganda prepares to commemorate victims of human trafficking, with national celebrations scheduled for the 30th of July.

Kigenyi Basalirwa Derrick, the Detuy National Coordinator for Human Trafficking under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, emphasised the significance of this commemoration and the ongoing efforts to fight the crime. He revealed that many Ugandans had recently been repatriated after being trafficked from Asia.

"I want to thank the Ugandan government, NGOs, international and local organisations for all the efforts put through to ensure that trafficking is no more against Ugandans," Kigenyi stated.

He further warned that any government official found engaging in trafficking will not be excused and will face the full force of the law. The commemoration aims to raise awareness, honor victims, and reinforce Uganda's commitment to eradicating human trafficking.