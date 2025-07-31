Uganda Records Surge in Human Trafficking Cases in 2024

Uganda has witnessed a troubling increase in human trafficking cases, with 1,068 incidents recorded in 2024, up from 1,006 in 2023, according to a government report released by the Anti-Human Trafficking Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The findings were presented at a stakeholders' forum held at Mistel Hotel in Nsambya, where officials and advocates urged coordinated efforts to combat the escalating crisis.

Children remain the most vulnerable victims, with 597 child trafficking cases reported in 2024 -- a sharp rise from 471 the previous year. Many children are exploited through forced labor, domestic servitude, and other abuses.

Of the total cases, 659 proceeded to court, but 379 remain unresolved due to judicial delays and systemic challenges.

Mr Lino Anguzu, representing Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo, cited weak legislation and insufficient evidence gathering as key obstacles to prosecution.

"There is an urgent need to strengthen investigative capacity and improve coordination between law enforcement, prosecutors, and frontline responders," Anguzu said.

Internal trafficking accounted for 941 of the cases, involving 1,777 victims moved mainly from rural to urban areas under false promises.

July recorded the highest number of cases (391), followed by February (213) and June (206), while December had the fewest (55). On average, 89 cases were reported monthly.

By police region, Kampala Metropolitan North led with 114 cases, followed by Elgon (94), Masaka (73), Rwizi (56), Busoga (54), Rwenzori (10), and Sipi (4).

Derick Kigenyi Basaalirwa from the Anti-Human Trafficking Department highlighted Uganda's porous borders as a persistent challenge facilitating cross-border trafficking.

"We must enhance border security and intelligence sharing to disrupt trafficking networks," Basaalirwa urged.

Prince Walugembe Fredrick emphasized tackling root causes such as poverty and lack of awareness.

"Traffickers exploit economic desperation. Preventive strategies and economic opportunities for vulnerable youth and rural communities are vital," he stated.

The report underscores the urgent need for stronger political will, improved legal frameworks, and investment in prevention and victim support to stem the tide of human trafficking in Uganda.