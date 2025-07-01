Nigeria: PDP Warring Groups Resolve Differences, Commence NEC Meeting

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, said the decision to proceed with the NEC meeting was reached after extensive consultations and dialogue among party leaders and its members.

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, has said the party has resolved its internal disagreements and has unanimously agreed to proceed with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Mr Damagun stated this during his opening remarks at the NEC meeting held on Monday at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

He said the decision was reached after extensive consultations and dialogue among the leaders of the party and its members.

"The issue at hand, which creates a lot of tension and discussion within us, has been discussed, and we have taken a position and, fortunately, to allow the NEC to step in, which has prompted this meeting. It was a helpful decision," he said.

Mr Damagun is presiding over the NEC meeting at the party national secretariat as the security personnel, who earlier barricaded the premises, have withdrawn.

Those in attendance at the meeting are the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (0yo), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) arrived at the hall for the meeting.

Others are former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and Bayelsa West Senator Seriake Dickson, who have also arrived.

The NEC meeting has been causing a crisis within the opposition party since last week, with two factions pushing conflicting narratives.

The BoT and 12 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) insisted that the 100th NEC session must be held as scheduled today.

Mr Damagun and others insist the meeting should be considered merely a special, expanded national caucus.

Details later...