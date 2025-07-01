Nigeria: 'You Stole, Betrayed, Disrespected Me' - Peter Psquare Calls Out Estranged Brother Jude

"... Agbaya, you were employed as a manager, and you got sacked, just like the other two managers before you."

In a recent social media outburst, Peter 'Mr P' Okoye, one half of the now-defunct music group P-Square, has taken fresh jabs at his estranged elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr P and Jude have been at loggerheads over the alleged misappropriation of $1 million and £34,537.

In May, this newspaper reported that the 'Winning' singer testified against his brother, who is currently standing trial alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, on a four-count charge related to the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Mr P's latest dig at his brother followed an Instagram post by Jude on Saturday, where he claimed he supported several artistes with his platform, but they became greedy and left because they wanted to 'eat alone.'

Although Jude did not mention names, he alleged that these individuals were broke after leaving his platform.

He added that rather than taking responsibility for their financial struggles, they were instead blaming him.

Describing this behaviour as 'madness', Jude insisted that despite all the accusations against him, none of these individuals could publicly point to any specific wrongdoing he committed against them.

However, Mr P, seemingly convinced that Jude's post was directed at him, posted a screenshot on his Facebook page on Monday, stating that Jude's long-standing wish had been to label him as broke.

He said, "Calling me broke or wishing I was broke has been your wish. These are the exact words you told the EFCC officials. And you ended up getting locked up in prison. Of course, you must develop another narrative: you were shouldering who? Agbaya, you were employed as a manager and got sacked, just like the other two managers before you. Period!

"I understand this may not sit well with some people, but truth be told, aside from my businesses, what I now earn on my own as a solo artiste today is more than what I used to earn after splitting three ways as PSQUARE, plus the so-called manager. I am talking about both shows and endorsements. It really makes me question what's the point of sharing with people who stole from you, betrayed you, and still discriminate against your efforts!?"

Solo artiste

Additionally, Mr P noted that since embarking on his solo career, he has achieved far greater financial and personal success than during his time with P-Square.

The singer further stated that he stopped being overly friendly and mature, especially when such gestures were met with disrespect.

According to him, he has now adopted a new approach by treating people exactly the way they treat him.

"This solo journey has been a blessing--more rewarding and profitable, both financially and personally, no doubt. And it has also brought peace of mind. And if you don't relate or it doesn't make sense, no worries--it's not meant to. But I am grateful. But again, despite being in court! You never still answer the question, una thief abi una no thief (meaning do you steal or didn't?).

"Respect me, I respect you!

Ignore me, I ignore you! Cross me, and I cut you off, simple. Life isn't about begging people for fair treatment! It's about matching energy; it is what it is. Tit for tat!

He said, " Stay real, stay strong, and stop letting people walk over you."

Backstory

The dispute and ongoing court case came to public attention after Paul 'Rudeboy' Okoye confirmed in an interview with City FM that P-Square was no longer in existence.

This newspaper reported that the twin brothers, who began their musical career in 1999 and went on to dominate the African music scene for over a decade, officially parted ways in 2017.

In 2021, they reconciled after a four-year feud marked by several public controversies that strained their relationships with colleagues and fans.

Rudeboy further alleged that Mr P petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to have him arrested on multiple allegations, including diversifying P-Square's funds and possessing unexplained wealth.

Since then, the brothers have been appearing in court, eventually leading to Jude's detention.

However, the Special Offences Court in Ikeja granted Jude bail of N50 million in March.