Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Constitutes 41-Member Committee for Creation of New Emirates

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the constitution of a 41-member committee to review recommendations for the creation of new Emirates, Chiefdoms, and Districts across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Monday.

According to the statement, the committee comprises 41 distinguished members drawn from diverse backgrounds, including traditional rulers, technocrats, academics, civil society representatives, legal practitioners, security agencies, and faith-based organisations.

"This initiative follows the earlier call by the state government inviting communities to submit requests for new traditional institutions.

"The committee is tasked with evaluating these submissions based on equity, fairness, socio-political inclusiveness, and financial sustainability.

"The committee is to be chaired by Alhaji Hamza Koshe while Justice Habibu Idris shall serve as Deputy Chairman.

"Other members include senior government officials, special advisers, representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association, JNI, CAN, NUJ, and security services. (NAN)

"Prof. Ibrahim Garba, a historian from the University of Maiduguri, is among the experts brought in to guide the committee's historical and cultural considerations.

"The committee will be inaugurated by Gov. Mohammed on Thursday, July 3, at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Bauchi, by 10:00 a.m.," Gidado said.

Gidado said that the process was aimed at strengthening traditional institutions, enhancing local participation in governance, and preserving the state's rich heritage.